CXV Global and Panacea Technologies Announce New Name

CORK, Ireland and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CXV Global and Panacea Technologies today announced their new name, Catalyx, to reflect their united purpose and offering focused on optimizing operations for organizations in life sciences and other highly regulated industries.

Our new name embodies our expertise in the science of operational processes. - Pieter Krynauw, CEO, Catalyx

The new name marks a milestone in the businesses' evolution, which began last year when they joined forces to provide customers with a holistic platform of products, technologies, and professional services. As one organization, Catalyx can automate multi-site and multi-national end-to-end value chains for organizations in highly regulated, production-intense industries.

"Our new name embodies our expertise in the science of operational processes. A play on the word, 'catalyst,' a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction, Catalyx represents our dedication to leveraging our speed and capabilities to maximize our customers' operational performance," said Pieter Krynauw, CEO, Catalyx.

Catalyx will unveil its new brand at two upcoming industry conferences:

PACK EXPO: Booth #SL-6185 in Las Vegas , September 11-13

PPMA Show: Booth A96 in Birmingham September 26-28

About Catalyx

Catalyx specializes in the science of operational processes. With a footprint across North America and Europe, the company carefully automates and services R&D, production, packaging, and delivery processes—globally—with a sophisticated blend of products, technologies, and professional services. The company was formed in 2022 after CXV Global (Crest Solutions, Xyntek, and VistaLink) and Panacea Technologies joined forces. For over three decades, Catalyx's partnership-based culture has helped organizations in production-intense, highly regulated industries optimize their operational efficiency, performance, and safety. To learn more about the company's experience and comprehensive suite of capabilities and solutions, visit www.catalyx.ai.

