NaaS Technology Inc. to Report 2023 Second Quarter and First Half Unaudited Financial Results on September 8, 2023 Eastern Time

BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the "Company"), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on September 8, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10033478-hf76e4.html

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.enaas.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until September 15, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 883 1031 China: 400 1209 216 Replay Access Code: 10033478

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of March 31, 2023, NaaS had connected over 575,000 chargers covering 55,000 charging stations, representing 40% and 49% of China's public charging market share respectively. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

NaaS Technology Inc.

E-mail: ir@enaas.com

Media inquiries:

E-mail: pr@enaas.com

