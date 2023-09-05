THE LODGE AT BLUE SKY WINS LAVAZZA ONE TO WATCH AWARD AS PART OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST HOTELS 2023

The luxurious Utah lodge, part of Auberge Resorts Collection, is designed to complement its natural surroundings

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lodge at Blue Sky has won the Lavazza One To Watch Award in advance of The World's 50 Best Hotels awards 2023. This title is granted to a hotel that currently sits outside the prestigious list, but which the 50 Best team believes has the potential to break into the ranking in future editions.

The Lodge at Blue Sky in Utah, USA is named the winner of the Lavazza One To Watch Award ahead of the inaugural edition of The World’s 50 Best Hotels awards (PRNewswire)

Located 35 minutes from Salt Lake City airport, The Lodge at Blue Sky offers luxury as nature intended. During the summer, guests can spend time at Blue Sky's female-led regenerative farm to learn about sustainable growing practices or hike endless trails with a wildlife biologist, while in the wintertime one can ski fresh powder or snowshoe to a fondue dinner in a private mountaintop yurt. It offers unrivalled space and solitude on 3,500 private acres.

Tim Brooke-Webb, Managing Director for The World's 50 Best Hotels, says: "When deciding the winner of this award, we were looking for a property that interacts positively with its environment and offers a unique and special guest experience. The Lodge at Blue Sky has been at the forefront of America's mountain retreats since its launch in 2019 and impressed us with its nature-led adventures and understated elegance."

Commenting on the win, Joe Ogdie, General Manager at The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection, says: "It's an honour to be named as the Lavazza One To Watch as part of the first ever edition of The World's 50 Best Hotels. When our owners decided to create The Lodge at Blue Sky, they set out to create the best modern, luxury mountain retreat in the world."

The Lavazza One To Watch Award is granted to a property that has received significant votes from the 580-strong Academy, but not quite enough to break into the 1-50 list. This is the second of two special accolades – alongside the Art of Hospitality Award – to be announced prior to the official awards ceremony on 19 September at London's historic Guildhall, where the first-ever list of The World's 50 Best Hotels will be revealed. The awards ceremony will also be streamed live on the 50 Best Facebook and YouTube channels.

Media Contact: 50besthotels@the-mcollective.com

More information: https://www.theworlds50best.com/hotels/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200966/50_Best_The_Lodge.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146179/World_50_Best_Hotels_2023_Logo.jpg

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 Logo (PRNewsfoto/50 Best) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 50 Best