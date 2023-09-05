Agilisium Appoints Dr. Amar Drawid as SVP - Chief AI & Business Consulting Officer to Accelerate its Life Science Customers Data Innovation Strategy

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilisium Consulting, the pioneering leader in data analytics, cloud, and life science solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Amar Drawid as its new Senior Vice President – Chief AI & Business Consulting Officer. He will lead Agilisium's efforts in Business Consulting, Innovation Labs, and Solutions, with a focus on the Commercial and R&D domains of Life Sciences.

With over 23 years of experience in data science leadership, Dr. Drawid has excelled in Bioinformatics Research, Translational Medicine in Clinical Development, Global Commercial strategies, Medical Affairs, Finance and Business Consulting. His impressive tenure at leading companies such as Novartis, Sanofi, Celgene, and ZS Associates speaks of his leadership skills. His amazing achievements include creating the world's 1st model for predicting overall survival in blood cancer multiple myeloma, designing Novartis's first Global commercial data hub, 1st WW data orgs/governance, establishing Celgene US Oncology's 1st data hub, and developing Sanofi's 1st gene expression analytics portal.

An accomplished individual, Dr. Drawid has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Innovators in Data & Analytics" by Corinium Global Intelligence and included in the distinguished "CDO Magazine's 2021 Global Pharmaceutical Executives List." He has served as a keynote speaker in events like "AI Demystified" at the APEX Chief Data Analytics Officers conference, and "Data Science Careers in Pharma" at The Erdos Institute, among others.

Dr. Drawid, a Yale alum, holds a combined BS and MS in bioinformatics, covering biochemistry, AI/ML, and computer science. He earned a Ph.D. in AI from Rutgers University while working full-time, making key contributions with two ground-breaking machine learning algorithms in oncology and immunology.

"We're excited for Dr. Drawid to join our stellar Agilisium team," Raj Babu, founder and CEO commented. "Putting customers first and being ahead of the market in many aspects continues to drive growth for our customers and our business. As he becomes our catalyst leader, we are ready to explore new frontiers in the Life Sciences sector."

Dr. Drawid said "I'm very excited to join Agilisium and its great leadership team that continues to drive growth and commercial expansion by delivering innovative solutions to its valued clients."

