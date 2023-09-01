Shardbound Introduces Exciting New Gameplay Features Ahead of Alpha

Shardbound fans will be able to experience the game like never before with a host of new ways to play and win introduced - thanks to the collaborative efforts of Immutable Games and Bazooka Tango

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bazooka Tango , a gaming studio founded by the former co-founders of Super Evil Megacorp and creators behind the award-winning multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game Vainglory, has opened Alpha Pre-Registrations for its highly anticipated next-generation collectible strategy game, Shardbound . Registrants will be given the first chance to experience the Alpha playtest from 7th September at 10 AM PDT until 17th September at 8 PM PDT.

With a host of brand-new features introduced, a total of 1,000 keys will be up for grabs for registrants to be one of the first to access the Alpha playtest. The Alpha will run for ten days, allowing players to experience the game for the first time following its revival through the collaborative efforts of Immutable Games and Bazooka Tango. Servers will be open 24/7 during this playtest.

Founded by 20-year veterans of the gaming industry with experience at major companies such as Riot Games and Rockstar, Shardbound's Alpha playtests will showcase never-seen-before features, including a new focus on deckbuilding, the addition of leaderboards and new progression mechanics. Additionally, this will be the first time players can invite others to play via duel requests.

"With a growing community that has more than tripled since Shardbound's revival was announced at GDC, players have been eagerly waiting for their first chance to get their hands on the game," said Bo Daly, Founder and CEO at Bazooka Tango. "The team has worked closely with the community, and a tremendous amount of work has been put into the gameplay mechanics to deliver a game that we and our fans can be proud of."

Blending elements of traditional tabletop games with digital trading card games, Shardbound is set in an eponymous fantasy world where players use their decks of cards to summon creatures, cast spells, and control the battlefield.

With updated gameplay features that enable diverse playing styles and new mechanics that can turn the tides on opponents, including the introduction of battlefield rally and minion management systems, Shardbound is re-defining methodical strategic gameplay into an exciting battlefield of unpredictability.

Jennifer Poulson, VP of Game Partnerships for Immutable Games, said, "The launch of the Shardbound Alpha playtest is a monumental milestone and another key proof point to the community that the team is listening to their feedback and delivering on promises. We can't wait for Shardbound fans to finally experience the game for themselves."

To pre-register for Shardbound and get a chance to play in the Alpha, please visit: https://www.shardbound.com/

About Immutable Games

Immutable Games is a global leader in web3 game development and publishing, backed by a world-class team who have proven track records of bringing games to millions of players. As the gaming-focused arm of Immutable , the leading web3 gaming company, Immutable Games has pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game Gods Unchained and is currently building the highly anticipated mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Alongside its own high-quality titles, Immutable Games partners with third-party game developers to provide them with best-in-class strategy and execution expertise aimed at ensuring the success of every web3 game deployed within the Immutable ecosystem.



Immutable Games is guided by its mission to redefine gaming for generations to come, by developing innovative and engaging experiences that empower players with true ownership, value, and creative expression.

For more information, please visit: https://www.immutable.com/games-studio

About Bazooka Tango

Bazooka Tango is raising the bar for blockchain gaming. With a portfolio of interoperable, AAA games, we are building the metaverse for 100M core gamers.

Combining deep publishing expertise with the creative muscle behind the breakthrough mobile esport Vainglory, we have decades of experience building and scaling hit games across PC, mobile and console. With multiple titles set for release across key core-gaming genres, our network of games will shape the future of competitive play. Our upcoming title, Shardbound, launches worldwide this year. Pre-register today at www.shardbound.com .

