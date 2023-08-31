GOODYEAR'S NEW COOPER® DISCOVERER ROAD+TRAIL AT DELIVERS DEPENDABLE ALL-SEASON DURABILITY ON AND OFF ROAD

GOODYEAR'S NEW COOPER® DISCOVERER ROAD+TRAIL AT DELIVERS DEPENDABLE ALL-SEASON DURABILITY ON AND OFF ROAD

New Cooper® Discoverer Road+Trail™ AT features aggressive tread pattern, bold sidewalls and three-peak mountain snowflake designation

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced a new addition to the Cooper® Discoverer family of tires, the Cooper® Discoverer Road+Trail™ AT.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today released a new addition to the Cooper® Discoverer family of tires, the Cooper® Discoverer Road + Trail™ AT. Featuring an aggressive tread pattern and a bold sidewall, the new Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT was engineered to deliver a smooth, quiet ride regardless of terrain while you navigate turns both on and off road. (PRNewswire)

Featuring an aggressive tread pattern and a bold sidewall, the new Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT was engineered to deliver a smooth, quiet ride regardless of terrain while you navigate turns both on and off road. The thick interlocking tread lugs provide confidence in wet and dry conditions. This tire also has the three-peak mountain snowflake designation for traction and stability in winter weather conditions.

"From city streets to off road trails, the new Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT gives drivers the freedom to explore new roads and trails with assurance and confidence – rain, snow or shine – without sacrificing comfort," said Michiel Kramer, director, Product Marketing at Goodyear. "This tire is built for those who value adventure, versatility and the option to go off the beaten path en route to their destination."

Building on the 30+ year history of the Cooper Discoverer family of tires, the new Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT is backed with a 65,000-mile limited treadwear warranty. Featuring a refreshed design in the Discoverer family of tires with a continuous tread pattern extending over 50% further down the sidewall than the predecessor, the Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT provides more grip for soft surfaces and control on uneven terrain.

Available now in 36 sizes, from 15 to 22 inches, the Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT is outfitted for a range of SUVs, mid-size and light duty pickup trucks. Additional benefits and features of the new tire include:

EnduraGuard Design that provides internal durable construction to help the tire keep its shape when driving over rough surfaces, giving drivers more even wear across the treads.

Road Glide Technology that improves the fit between the tire and wheel to encourage a smoother, more comfortable ride.

Winter Grip Technology with connected center tread lugs that help provide stability and traction on snowy surfaces.

For more information about the Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT, as well as all of Cooper's on-and-off road tires, visit www.coopertire.com.

This innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

The Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT features a refreshed design with thick interlocking tread lugs providing confidence in wet and dry conditions and continuous tread pattern extending over 50% further down the sidewall than the predecessor providing more grip for soft surfaces and control on uneven terrain. This tire also has the three-peak mountain snowflake designation for traction and stability in winter weather conditions. (PRNewswire)

Available now in 36 sizes ranging from 15- to 22-inch rim diameters, the Cooper Discoverer Road + Trail AT is an all-terrain tire backed with a 65,000-mile limited treadwear warranty and fitted for a range of SUVs, mid-size and light duty pickup trucks. (PRNewswire)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Akron, Ohio, USA. (PRNewsFoto/Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company