Fathom Holdings Subsidiary, Encompass Lending Group, Expands Texas Operations

Elite Financing Group Joins Encompass Lending Group to Strengthen Consumer Lending Footprint Across Texas

CARY, N.C., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM) ("Fathom" or the "Company"), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that its subsidiary, Encompass Lending Group ("Encompass"), has expanded its operations in Texas through the addition of Austin-based Elite Financing Group, a residential mortgage lender. Elite Financing Group will operate under the Encompass Lending Group umbrella. Terms were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Fathom Realty)

Elite Financing Group provides a full range of residential lending solutions to individuals and families, offering mortgages for home purchase, refinancing, as well as home loans for veterans and first-time home buyers. An equal housing lender, Elite Financing Group has offices in the Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth markets and has been one of the top rated mortgage companies rated by the Austin Business Journal for five of the last six years.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Elite Financing Group to our Fathom family," said Fathom CEO Joshua Harley. "Joshua Bibler, Jorge Aldrete and their team share our mission and bring a local market expertise to Encompass Lending which should help strengthen our mortgage business in Texas and ultimately enhance our offerings and support our growth. With Elite Financing Group's current book of business and their local relationships, we have the potential of nearly doubling our mortgage closings Nationwide over the next year. We look forward to working together in advancing our growth strategy."

"We are excited to add Elite Financing Group to the Encompass Lending family," said Sean Varin, President of Encompass Lending Group. "Their team brings a wealth of experience and well-earned respect in the mortgage industry that will help strengthen our existing presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market and expand our operations into Austin to ultimately serve more clients throughout Texas. They bring a wealth of experience, knowledge, and a high level of customer service that reflects our culture and complements our existing skillsets."

"We believe Encompass is a perfect fit for our team during this dynamic moment in the real estate industry," said Joshua Bibler, Founding Principal of Elite Financing Group. "We are focused on helping home buyers make informed, confident decisions about their mortgage selection and help improve the lives of others through home ownership. For 18 years we have successfully navigated the ever-changing mortgage industry, never wavering on our commitment to customer service and we look forward to continuing to provide quality, personalized service that best meets homeowner's needs."

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

