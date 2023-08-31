Crispin Cider is Making a Comeback with Minneapolis Cider Company

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a brief hiatus, the iconic American brand Crispin Cider returns to shelves in October, thanks to a licensing agreement finalized between Minneapolis Cider Company and Molson Coors.

The new deal will see Minneapolis Cider take over all aspects of day-to-day brand management, including new product innovation, production, and sales through its taproom and distributors nationwide. Crispin was originally founded in Northeast Minneapolis, only a few blocks from Minneapolis Cider Company.

"The relaunch of Crispin represents our journey in the cider industry coming full circle," said Jason Dayton, Co-Founder of Minneapolis Cider Company. "When we started in the cider industry, it was Crispin Founder Joe Heron and former head cidermaker Bruce Nissen that helped put us on the path to success, and we're honored to carry on their legacy through Crispin."

The long-awaited comeback features an initial lineup of three ciders, bringing back the beloved Crispin Original along with two new imperial flavors.

Crispin Original

Crispin Original, an American icon, is back with its timeless appeal. Crafted from fresh-pressed apples, this cider perfectly balances sweetness and dryness, making it an ideal choice for any occasion. This year, reach for the blue can with the apple tree that you know and love. Available in 6-packs, 12-packs, 19.2oz cans and on draft. 5.0% ABV.

Crispin Imperial

Crispin Imperial, a brand new imperial cider, is crafted with the finest European bittersweet apples. This 8% juice-forward cider is a testament to the craft and quality for which Crispin has always been known. Available in 6-packs, 12-packs, and on draft. 8.0% ABV.

Crispin Mango Mimosa

Another brand new imperial cider, Mango Mimosa dazzles with bursts of bright, refreshing tropical flavors, making it the ultimate choice for brunches with friends or leisurely outdoor days. Crispin Mango Mimosa promises to elevate any gathering by delivering fresh flavor and bubbles. Available in 6-packs, 12-packs, and on draft. 8.0% ABV.

Crispin will first make its appearance in select markets this fall, starting with Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The rollout will continue over the next 24 months, eventually becoming available nationwide before jumping across the pond and launching for the first time in the United Kingdom.

Crispin enthusiasts can order Crispin online for delivery to 41 states starting this October. Preorder Crispin Original here today. For the very first sip, Crispin Cider will be sold on tap at the Minneapolis Cider Company taproom starting in October.

Embracing its legacy of innovation, Crispin Cider is committed to not only revisiting beloved classics but also pushing the boundaries of the cider category through a drumbeat of unique product launches.

