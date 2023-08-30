PLANET FITNESS, INC. ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION IN UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCES

HAMPTON, N.H., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) (the "Company"), today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Virtual Fitness & Wellness Summit

Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Webcasts of the fireside chats at these conferences will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://investor.planetfitness.com

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2023, Planet Fitness had more than 18.4 million members and 2,472 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

