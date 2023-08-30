Lumen Technologies dives into Microsoft 365 Copilot to help enhance employee efficiency and customer relationships

Generative AI tool shows early signs of helping Lumen innovate for growth

DENVER, Colo., and REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN), a multinational technology company, is working with Microsoft Corp. (Nasdaq: MSFT) to deploy Microsoft 365 Copilot to empower its approximately 30,000 employees. Lumen is beta-testing Microsoft 365 Copilot as a part of the Early Access Program (EAP). The company has already seen the benefits of equipping some of its teams with Microsoft's large language model (LLM) AI solutions, with plans to deploy the tech more broadly in the future.

Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be leading the early deployment of Microsoft 365 Copilot at Lumen Technologies," said Kate Johnson, president and CEO, Lumen Technologies Inc. "Giving our workforce the digital tools they need to deliver dramatically improved customer experiences with greater ease is an essential part of our company transformation. Our people are seeing immediate productivity improvements with Copilot, allowing them to focus on more value-added activities each day."

Microsoft 365 Copilot can disrupt the telecommunications industry by providing employees with a tool to help enhance creativity, productivity and skills with real-time intelligent assistance. It has the potential to significantly improve employee productivity by automating tedious tasks and providing powerful tools for data analysis and decision-making. With features such as meeting summaries in Microsoft Teams and Copilot enhancements across Outlook, PowerPoint and other Microsoft 365 apps, employees can get back important time to deliver on strategic priorities.

Customer service teams at Lumen are using Copilot to surface relevant policies, summarize tickets or easily access step-by-step repair instructions from manuals. Sales and customer experience teams are using Copilot to add depth and context to customer communications and summarize actions and next steps. Across the board, teams are using Copilot to quickly create presentations, and for new business proposal and statement-of-work creation to deliver a consistent Lumen message and experience.

Lumen is among the first companies to start working with Microsoft 365 Copilot as one of the EAP adopters. Microsoft 365 Copilot combines the power of LLMs with data in the Microsoft Graph — calendar, emails, chats, documents, meetings and more — and the Microsoft 365 apps to turn words into a powerful productivity tool.

"Microsoft 365 Copilot has the power to revolutionize the way we work, enabling people to focus on what truly matters and drive their organizations forward," said Deb Cupp, president, Americas Microsoft. "We are thrilled to be delivering this technology to innovative companies like Lumen to help them achieve their goals."

As a pioneer in the telecommunications industry, Lumen is pushing the envelope when it comes to enhancing the customer experience. By harnessing the power of advanced AI technologies such as generative AI and AI language models through tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot, Lumen can provide their teams with the cutting-edge tools they need to succeed and drive their business forward.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen connects the world. We are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology by connecting people, data, and applications – quickly, securely, and effortlessly. Everything we do at Lumen takes advantage of our network strength. From metro connectivity to long-haul data transport to our edge cloud, security, and managed service capabilities, we meet our customers' needs today and as they build for tomorrow. For news and insights visit news.lumen.com, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies, and YouTube: /lumentechnologies.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @Microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Microsoft Corp.