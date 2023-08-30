Hirebotics to Showcase New Products and Capabilities at FABTECH

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hirebotics, the leading provider of collaborative robots for welding and Universal Robots' (UR) top OEM award winner for 2023, today announced that it will be showcasing several new products and capabilities at the upcoming FABTECH trade show in Chicago on September 11 -14, 2023. The new products and capabilities include:

Cobot Welder utilizing the UR20 cobot from Universal Robots that increases the reach to handle larger parts that previously required multiple set ups.

Cobot Cutter , a revolutionary new plasma cutting product that leverages the ease of use of the Beacon platform.

Beacon Recommendations , which leverages AI to recommend welding and cutting parameters when setting up a part.

BeaconCare , an uptime service for your Cobot Welder and Cobot Cutter that includes discounted repairs and loaner equipment if your cobot, welder, or plasma cutter needs to go in for repair.

A flexible rental program that gives customers the ability to try a system before committing to a purchase or to flex their production by adding Cobot Welders to meet seasonal needs.

"We are excited to unveil our new products and capabilities at FABTECH," said Rob Goldiez, CEO of Hirebotics. "We are proud to offer the most advanced and user-friendly robotic welding and cutting solutions on the market. These game-changing tools and flexible solutions will enable our customers to more quickly and easily integrate our cobot welders to their manufacturing facilities."

The new Cobot Welder, Cobot Cutter, BeaconCare, and rental program will be available immediately following FABTECH. Beacon Recommendations is being released to new and existing customers over the coming months.

The Cobot Welder has been updated to utilize the new UR20 cobot from Universal Robots. The UR20 is a larger cobot that has a reach of 1.75 meters, making it ideal for welding larger parts. The UR10e version of the Cobot Welder remains available for customers with smaller parts or space constraints.

The Cobot Cutter uses plasma cutting technology and cutting software built on the Beacon platform making it easy to set up and use. Plasma cutting is a fast and precise cutting method that can be used to cut a variety of materials, including steel, stainless steel, and aluminum.

Beacon Recommendations is a new feature that uses AI to recommend welding and cutting parameters when setting up a part. This feature can help manufacturers save time and improve the quality of their welds and cuts.

BeaconCare is a new service that provides uptime support for Hirebotics' cobot welding and cutting systems. BeaconCare includes discounted repairs, loaner equipment, and 24/7 support.

The flexible rental program gives customers the ability to try a Hirebotics cobot welding or cutting system before committing to a purchase. This program is ideal for manufacturers who are not sure if robotics is the right solution for them or who need to flex their production by seasonally adding cobots.

Hirebotics will be exhibiting at Booth B13020 at FABTECH, which will be held from September 11 -14, 2023 at McCormick Place in Chicago.

Hirebotics is the leading provider of collaborative robots for manufacturing. The company's mission is to make robotics accessible and affordable to all manufacturers, regardless of their size or experience. Hirebotics offers a complete robotic welding and cutting solution, including robots, software, and services. The company's products are used by manufacturers in a variety of industries, including agriculture, automotive, and general fabrication.

For more information, visit www.hirebotics.com.

