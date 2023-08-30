Hallmark and Venmo Launch First-of-Its-Kind Hallmark + Venmo Cards

Unique gifting solution makes it easy, secure and convenient to brighten someone's day by sending money and a smile

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hallmark and Venmo announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration that makes gifting easier with the launch of Hallmark + Venmo Cards. Customers can now securely send money with Venmo in a physical Hallmark card, offering a new, unique and convenient way of gifting to friends and family. By bringing together Hallmark's legacy of caring and Venmo's social, secure and simple payments, the two brands are transforming the gift giving experience.

More than three quarters (78%) of Venmo customers regularly use Venmo to send money as a gift to their friends and family.1 Hallmark + Venmo Cards make it possible for customers to give a physical card with money through Venmo, providing customers with a singular option for their gifting needs. Hallmark + Venmo Cards also add extra peace of mind and convenience for customers, removing the worry of lost cash or checks.

"Our new collaboration with Venmo represents an innovative new way to let someone know you're thinking of them with simple, secure and seamless cash gifting," said Darren Abbott, Hallmark's Senior Vice President of Global Product Development and Innovation. "Gifting trends are constantly evolving, and we want to stay at the forefront of what consumers need to share thoughtful and unique gifts with the ones they love."

Gift givers can let the recipient choose exactly what they want with a Hallmark + Venmo Card, making it an easy way to send the perfect gift every time. Special moments are turned into rewarding celebrations by sharing a heartfelt message, and a little money, too.

"The Venmo community has consistently turned to the platform to surprise and delight one another with gifts of money, whether it's treating a friend their morning coffee, celebrating a birthday, or a random gift of kindness," said Erika Sanchez, Vice President and General Manager at Venmo. "Collaborating with Hallmark not only brings Venmo into the physical gifting space, but also helps connect generations accustomed to giving physical greeting cards with cash to younger generations who are used to having everything digital – like a grandparent sending a birthday gift to their grandchild or a family celebrating a recent graduation."

Customers will be able to select a card from the new line celebrating a range of occasions – like Birthday, Wedding, Holiday and more – scan the unique QR code inside each card, choose the amount they want to give, and hand write a personalized message. When the recipient opens the card, they scan the QR code to access the gifted amount in their own Venmo account – a gift they can truly customize for themselves. Plus, only a gift giver's intended recipient will be able to access the money sent in a Hallmark + Venmo Card by scanning the QR code on receipt and adding it to their Venmo account.

The new card line offers an assortment of Birthday, Congrats, Wedding, Holiday and Everyday cards for $4.99 and will be available at Hallmark.com, Hallmark Gold Crown Stores and select retailers nationwide. More details on how Hallmark + Venmo Cards work can be found here.

For more information about Hallmark + Venmo Cards or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown Store visit Hallmark.com. To create a Venmo account, download the Venmo app from the Google Play or iOS app stores.

1 Source: Venmo user survey of 2000 customers

About Hallmark

For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business designs and sells greeting cards, gifts, ornaments and gift packaging in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three cable networks – Hallmark Channel; Hallmark Movies & Mysteries; and Hallmark Drama – as well as Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PayPal

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com.

Hallmark + Venmo Cards offer a new, unique, and convenient way of gifting to friends and family. (PRNewswire)

Hallmark and Venmo are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind collaboration that brings together Hallmark’s legacy of caring and Venmo’s social, secure and easy payments to transform the gift giving experience. (PRNewswire)

