Data to the rescue: Reducing collisions with data insights and AI predictability

Geotab Data Connector integrates AI predictive safety and benchmarking capabilities

TORONTO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In 2022, Geotab 's data insights helped commercial vehicles drive 17% more miles on average before experiencing a collision in comparison to 2021. Building on quality data intelligence and recent innovation in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, Geotab is now able to provide even more reliable data and predictive insights to help fleets make informed decisions to prevent collisions, reduce risk and get drivers home safely.

Geotab Data Connector (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Introduced in February 2023, Geotab Data Connector (GDC) is having a significant impact on improved business outcomes. GDC easily integrates curated connected fleet data insights into popular business intelligence platforms to provide a clear actionable picture, enabling companies to better manage and measure fleet data for improved performance, such as vehicle health, utilization, fuel consumption - and now, predictive safety and industry benchmarking.

By employing its expertise in data intelligence and machine learning, Geotab has now incorporated advanced AI-powered predictive safety and benchmarking capabilities into GDC, moving from traditional fleet safety scores into forecasted probability of collision. Then, by comparing aggregated data across Geotab's customer base of more than 3.7 million subscriptions, the safety benchmarking functionality provides an objective comparison of safety performance, allowing businesses to evaluate their performance against industry benchmarks.

"We have spent the past two decades developing and delivering industry-leading data intelligence capabilities, focusing on providing actionable insights that can help business leaders make informed decisions for maximum impact. As we continue to innovate and stay ahead of the curve using breakthrough technologies, we are marrying our data expertise with AI to deliver enhanced predictive insights that can reduce collisions, and most importantly, save lives, directly into our platform," said Mike Branch, VP of Data and Analytics at Geotab.

Geotab is dedicated to ensuring organizations maximize the power of their data with the most up-to-date tools and insights on the market. Earlier this summer, Geotab announced Project G, a beta program introducing generative AI into GDC, which aims to reduce time-to-insight for customers and transform the process of analyzing fleet data into a simple and intuitive experience.

About Geotab

Geotab is a global leader in connected transportation solutions. We provide telematics — vehicle and asset tracking — solutions to over 47,000 customers in 150 countries. For more than 20 years, we have invested in ground-breaking data research and innovation to enable partners and customers, including Fortune 500 and public sector organizations, to transform their fleets and operations. We connect to over 3.7 million vehicles and process more than 55 billion data points a day so that customers can make better decisions, increase productivity, have safer fleets, and achieve their sustainability goals. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offers hundreds of third-party solution options. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists and AI experts, Geotab is unlocking the power of data to understand real-time and predictive analytics — solving for today's challenges and tomorrow's world. To learn more, visit www.geotab.com , follow @GEOTAB on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the Geotab Blog .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Geotab Inc.