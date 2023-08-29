Stamus Networks Signs Reseller Agreement with Ayscom

Global network detection and response leader partners with trusted reseller to deliver network monitoring solutions to its enterprise customers

INDIANAPOLIS and MADRID, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks , the global leader of Suricata-based network security, today announced it has entered into a reseller agreement with Ayscom to market Stamus Networks' solutions throughout Spain and Portugal.

Ayscom, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, has been providing solutions to the enterprise and telco service provider industries for over 20 years, connecting C-level and network operators with solutions that improve the performance and security of their networks. With a broad professional services team, Ayscom offers training, support, and solutions that are customized to their customers' specific needs.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Ayscom," said Steve Patton, vice president of sales, EMEA at Stamus Networks. "Their outstanding reputation for helping security teams enhance the performance and protection of their networks, and their extensive reach in Spain and Portugal make them an excellent addition to our growing base of boutique European reseller partners. We look forward to working with their team to deliver the best network-based threat detection and response solutions to their clients."

Pedro Martin, CEO at Ayscom added, "Our company is committed to delivering exceptional service and support, as well as providing leading technology solutions to our clients." "Stamus Networks stands out as an innovator in the network detection and response market, and their Stamus Security Platform will enable our enterprise clients to more-effectively identify and address critical threats and unauthorized network activities before any damage is done," he added.

Martin further emphasized, "Security teams not only require advanced detection to uncover attack signals, but they must also understand what triggered an event so they can respond quickly and minimize risks to their organization's vital assets. The Stamus Security Platform and our partnership with Stamus Networks empowers us to provide precisely that assistance to our clients, in the cloud, on-premise, or both."

About Stamus Networks

Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. The global leader in Suricata-based network security solutions, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our Stamus Security Platform combines the best of intrusion detection (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and network detection and response (NDR) systems into a single solution that exposes serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com.

About Ayscom

Founded in 2003, Ayscom has emerged as a leading reseller of cybersecurity and telecommunications solutions focused on improving the performance of enterprise systems. The company delivers the best monitoring, testing, measurements, and security solutions to their clients throughout Spain and Portugal. They also stand behind all their solutions, delivering a comprehensive range of professional services to ensure seamless integration and optimized performance across diverse domains. For more information visit: ayscom.com/en.

