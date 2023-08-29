“EASY MOVE”, FOTON BRAND REJUVENATION STRATEGY UNVEILED.

BEIJING, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FOTON, on its 27th anniversary, marked the occasion with a grand brand rejuvenation launch event. Held at the Simatai Great Wall in Beijing, China, the event showcased FOTON's new brand philosophy and future strategies.

During the event, FOTON unveiled five major business strategies and a revamped brand identity, illustrating the company's ambitious vision for its future development. Chairman of Foton Motor Group, Chang Rui, emphasized the customer-centric approach and the five business strategies that will guide FOTON's trajectory, emphasizing technological empowerment, innovative business models, and global operations. With a focus on the dual-carbon strategy, new energy strategy, digital ecosystem construction, globalization, and refreshed brand strategy, FOTON aims to accelerate innovation, effectively addressing industry challenges and opportunities.

FOTON will expedite innovative transformation, seizing the opportunities presented by the "dual-carbon strategy." The company will continue to elevate its pace, innovation, and achievements. It targets carbon peak in 2028, core factory carbon neutrality by 2035, and complete value chain carbon neutrality by 2050.

Accelerating the transition to new energy vehicles, FOTON will target urban markets, city clusters, and long-haul logistics markets. It will focus on pure electric, hydrogen fuel, and hybrid technologies to expedite the layout of new energy vehicle products, aiming for a 20% penetration rate of new energy vehicle products by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

Efforts will be made to construct an efficient digital ecosystem. By innovating marketing models, FOTON will drive dealerships to transition from traditional sales and service to customer-centric operations, including used vehicles, operational leasing, and energy supply.

Unwaveringly advancing the strategy of global development, FOTON aims to achieve scalable growth, consolidate market foundations in developing countries, expedite national industrial layout, and seize opportunities to enter developed markets.

Rooted in the key node of accelerated evolution in the new energy transformation, FOTON embarks on its fourth brand rejuvenation, unveiling a fresh brand strategy – "Easy Move." Chairman Chang Rui expressed, "We envision a future where people, vehicles, goods, energy, digits, and value can move freely in space and time, interacting seamlessly between the virtual and the real. This strategy mirrors our development approach and aspires towards a brighter future." The brand identity also undergoes evolution, characterized by a smarter, lighter, and more technological design.

The first half of 2023 has seen remarkable performance from FOTON. Its sales have consistently led in various months, with cumulative sales surpassing 11 million units, once again setting a new global record for commercial vehicle sales. The introduction of AMT products throughout its entire range has set a new benchmark for automatic transmission development in China's commercial vehicle sector. The unveiling of FOTON's fresh brand rejuvenation strategy is set to lead FOTON's active pursuit of the "dual-carbon" goal, aiming to achieve the vision of "EASY MOVE."

