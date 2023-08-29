Altis Movement Technologies Announces Sale of Groundbreaking AI Human Motion Capture Assets to Academy Medtech Ventures

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Altis Movement Technologies, a human kinematics AI and computer vision company responsible for the first Movement Operating System, Movement OS, announced the successful sale of its assets to Academy Medtech Ventures.

Altis's Movement OS integrates an unparalleled "4D" computer vision human pose estimation model validated by the University of Miami's Biomechanics Lab, with a ChatGPT-like AI that creates hyper-personalized exercise regimens and dynamically modifies/optimizes them in real time based on a user's live performance. Altis first commercialized its technology as an "AI Personal Trainer," which delivered its technology through novel UI/UX, including the groundbreaking Altis Vision, which shows users their body on-screen while exercising in real time, and from an optimal perspective, via an avatar -- along with graphical targets that instruct the user to execute an exercise properly.

This acquisition allows Academy Medtech Ventures (AMV), a leading innovator in neurocognitive training and developers of the Operating System of Cognition, to optimize its offerings by incorporating sophisticated decision-making algorithms and advanced computer vision technology, expanding the clinical toolbox of healthcare practitioners.

"Since 2019, Altis really pushed the boundaries of what the industry thought was possible with its marker-less realtime 3D motion capture system and its ability to provide dynamic hyper-personalized exercise regimens via its NLP transformer-based deep learning model -- which is the very same technology now made a household name by ChatGPT and others," said Altis CEO and cofounder Jeff Halevy. "With the purchase by AMV, I am pleased to see our technology leveraged in healthcare."

Prior to the sale, Altis had raised over $10 million in funding and had engagements with LA Fitness, YouFit, and others.

About Altis Movement Technologies (Altis)

Altis is a technology company responsible for creating the first Movement Operating System, Movement OS, a proprietary computer vision and AI tool for capturing, understanding, and improving human movement.

About Academy Medtech Ventures (AMV)

Academy Medtech Ventures, Inc. is a leading digital health company specializing in neurocognitive training solutions. Known for their development of the Operating System of Cognition, AMV is at the forefront of creating and implementing patient-focused digital solutions to tackle some of the most complex problems in healthcare. With a commitment to innovation and a clinically compliant infrastructure, AMV aims to change the face of rehabilitation by integrating high-tech, cutting- edge technologies.

