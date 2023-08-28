CEE2023 Shenzhen will be held from August 23rd to 25th, marking the powerful opening of the fusion field for the consumer electronics industry in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEE2023 Shenzhen, hosted by Shenzhen Informa Markets Creativity Exhibition Company Limited, will be held from August 23rd to 25th.

What is CEE?

CEE, the Shenzhen International Consumer Electronics Expo, is a fusion field that represents the epitome of power in the Shenzhen consumer electronics industry.

It serves as an interactive space for tech leaders and thought-provoking tech experts, a platform for unveiling new products and technologies, an annual grand offline experiential venue, a new hub connecting international cooperation and markets, and an energy fusion field for integrated innovation in the electronic technology industry.

CEE is co-organized by Bowen Creative Exhibition (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Wanbo Exhibition Co., Ltd. under the guidance of Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality and Informa China. The event aims to foster collaboration among leading global electronic brands in order to showcase integrated innovative electronic technologies and products, drive technological innovation, facilitate industry chain exchanges, and extend the influence and outreach of Shenzhen as a global electronic industry hub.

Highlights of CEE2023

— The brand-new digital human, Ceeci, developed by Xiaoice Company, is coming to the scene.

CEE2023, in collaboration with Xiaoice, the leading AI enterprise, jointly unveiled the innovative digital human, Ceeci, who will also take the stage as the host of the opening forum at CEE.

Born within the framework of Xiaoice, Ceeci embodies cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology, which endows her with knowledge, wisdom, and natural voice and expression. Ceeci will be present on-site to witness the grand opening of CEE2023 together with all attendees.

—A Forward-Looking Beacon of Ideas

Honoring the presence of visionary leaders in technology such as Wan Biao from Honor, Huang Hongsheng from Skyworth, and Pan Xiaoming from AMD, the CEE2023 Pioneer Forum gathers over 200 corporate executives and media representatives.

This forum serves as a platform for sharing cutting-edge technologies, exchanging industry insights, exploring outstanding consumer electronics innovation perspectives, and aligning them with international developments and commercial market trends. Furthermore, it aims to lead individuals, enterprises, and industries to contemplate the future ecosystem of integrated innovation from a fresh perspective.

—Citywide Interactions, Fostering Fresh Ideas and Technologies

The development and leadership of an urban industry rely not only on a multitude of excellent enterprises and brands but also on vibrant landmark areas and platforms driven by youthful energy. These spaces serve as hubs for international perspectives, fresh ideas, and emerging technologies, where countless thoughts converge and numerous innovations take root. CEE will select iconic venues within the consumer electronics field: Shenzhen innoX, Lenovo Future Center, and HQ-mart.

Shenzhen innoX was founded by Professor Li Zexiang under the guidance of the Shenzhen government. It is dedicated to cultivating talents, incubating innovative projects, and promoting an ecosystem of investment and innovation. As one of the CEE Urban Experimental Lab sites, Shenzhen innoX will conduct pre-show interviews under the theme "CEE ×Shenzhen innoX" during the exhibition, and it will lead excellent incubated innovative enterprises to participate in the exhibition together.

Lenovo Future Center focuses on Lenovo's latest innovative achievements in artificial intelligence, metaverse, and other fields. It showcases the latest practical results of Lenovo's empowerment of various industries and the promotion of intelligent transformation, highlighting its vision of "Smarter Technology, Empowering a Changing World". During the three days of the exhibition, with the theme of "CEE × Lenovo Future Center Exploration", guests will be invited to visit Lenovo Future Center to achieve multi-location interactive effect.

HQ-mart, known as the "First Street of China's Electronics," is the most active global trading center for electronic products and components. With the support of Shenzhen's strong electronic design and manufacturing capabilities, HQ-mart has nurtured numerous successful grassroots entrepreneurial enterprises during its decades-long development. Under the theme "CEE × HQ-mart Electronics Market", CEE will unleash strong advertising in this landmark location that represents the technological prowess of Shenzhen.

Exhibition - Get a First Look: Cutting-edge Technology and Cross-border Interaction Shine Together

With an exhibition area of 80,000 square meters, 50+ professional forums, 200+ experts, and 100,000+ visitors, this event showcases the innovative achievements in the integration of electronic science and technology: embedded design, chips and supply chains, electric vehicles with smart chassis, new display technologies, fast charging and energy storage, chiplets and advanced packaging, and other cutting-edge technologies. It provides a one-stop experience for visitors to quench their thirst for knowledge.

Popular exhibitors participating in the exhibition include Lenovo, BOE, TCL, Changhong, Skyworth, Pango Micro, Shenzhou Godson, Metax, Deepx, Digikey, Mouser, StarFive Technology, GuboTechnologies, Qinheng Microelectronics, China Mobile IoT, MindMotion Microelectronics, Hangshun Chip, CEC Huada Electronic Design, CKSIC, Lingyange, AMEC, megawin, CECport, Longsys, Shichuangyi, Payton, Kowin, Dosilicon, Meig, Smarter Micro, Sky Semiconductor, Xpeedic, Siemens EDA, Boschman, Heraeus, Cadence, Chipuller, KiwiMoore, BYD Auto, Dongfeng Motor, FAW Group, Foton Motor, NIO, Gaohan, LeapMortor, Oriental Jicheng, Bosch, Schaeffler, Infineon, Mobis, Black Sesame, EcoFlow, Huabao, Biwin, Apacer, and Netac, among others.

200+ top experts from the industry will give speeches at over 20 forums during the same period. The hot topics of the conference include computing power and GPUs, embedded AI, RISC-V open-source ecosystem, HarmonyOS (Hongmeng), intelligent chassis, chiplet heterogeneous integration, and third-generation semiconductors.

Why CEE?

Shenzhen is not only the global center of electronics manufacturing but also a driving force for hard-tech innovation. With a complete electronic industry ecosystem, a vibrant atmosphere for innovation and entrepreneurship, and convenient export channels, Shenzhen has not only outperformed the rest of the world in the consumer electronics industry but has also taken the lead in seizing opportunities in new trends such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, electric vehicles, energy storage, chips and supply chains, and open-source technologies.

In the economic review of the Greater Bay Area in the first half of this year, Shenzhen's GDP reached 1.62976 trillion yuan, a year-on-year growth of 6.3%, with investment in high-tech manufacturing growing by 56.3%. With the theme of "Bay Area Driving, Convergent Innovation", CEE2023 believes that through the exhibition and exchange activities of this event, it will greatly contribute to promoting technological innovation and continuous progress in the field of electronic science and technology in Shenzhen during the new development era after the COVID-19 pandemic.

We welcome professionals from the electronics industry to visit and exchange ideas at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center (Futian) from August 23rd to 25th.

