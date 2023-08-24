Company 'Takes Over' Famous Landmarks to Kick off Its Life's Good Campaign With More Dynamic and Youthful Visual Identity

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has launched its brand-new Life's Good global campaign, carrying out various brand reinvent activities to introduce its more dynamic and youthful brand identity.

LG Launches ‘Life’s Good’ Campaign, Spreading a Message of Optimism to Customers Worldwide (PRNewswire)

Starting August 22, the company rolled out its Life's Good global campaign, unveiling digital out-of-home (OOH) advertisements at some of the world's most iconic landmarks, including locations in Dubai, London, New York, Vietnam and Seoul. Each vibrant image and captivating video has been meticulously crafted to showcase LG's renewed visual themes.

With its global campaign, the company aims to convey the message Life's Good to customers, inspiring and encouraging them to approach life with an optimistic attitude. In light of the rising uncertainty and instability worldwide due to post-pandemic changes, the campaign's ultimate goal is to uplift customers and spread a positive influence, fostering mutual support.

Along with introducing its updated brand and visual identity, the new campaign aims to share the company's philosophy and values. The company has been ceaselessly committed to embodying the true meaning of Life's Good. To convey this message with a dynamic and youthful manner, LG launched its new brand and visual identity in April, under the banner of LG's brand reinvent.

LG's latest advertisements can be seen at Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, the Landmark 81 skyscraper in Vietnam, the company's digital billboards in New York's Times Square and London's Piccadilly Circus, LG's LED outdoor screen at Óvalo Gutiérrez in Peru, the KP Tower in India, as well as in select spaces in South Korea, seizing the attention of global audiences. The campaign also extends to London's beloved red double-decker buses, which currently feature LG's Life's Good slogan – visually revamped as part of an innovative brand reinvention strategy.

The advertisement videos showcase the "Face of the Future," the smiling face formed by the letters "L" and "G" engages and entertains; nodding, bobbing and showing off a range of different emotions. The video is also imbued with the youthful exuberance of LG Active Red, the latest addition to the company's core color palette.

Furthermore, LG is expanding its digital engagement with young, global customers by promoting brand awareness through its official social media channels. Starting from August 25, the company will introduce exclusive features, including the "LG Finger Heart Filter" and "Life's Good Sticker Package," tailored for major social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. These creative elements, freely available to all users, are part of the company's broader plan to launch a global participation campaign, connecting customers to its brand in new and exciting ways.

The company also plans to release collaboration contents with various influencers and brand films through LG's global social channels to convey the meaning of Life's Good and core brand values to customers more authentically.

LG has partnered with a collection of global influencers, all embodying the spirit of "brave optimists" and confidently carving their own paths, including American singer and actress Willow Smith; Australian national swimmer and singer-songwriter Cody Simpson; and Nigerian-Korean fashion model Jenny Park. Through these meaningful partnerships, LG aims to amplify the Life's Good message, fostering inspiration and hope among customers around the world.

In July, LG declared its vision to transform into a "smart life solution company" that can connect and expand customers' diverse experiences, and has been steadily carrying out its brand reinvent activities at various customer contact points as one of its major strategies.

"LG is committed to actively communicating and providing innovative customer experiences that evolve with the times, recognizing the changing needs of customers," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "We aim to enhance our communication with customers by sincerely sharing our core value and the message of Life's Good. Filled with optimism, this message will be delivered to customers worldwide at various customer contact points."

To read more about LG's Life's Good campaign, visit www.lg.com/lifesgood/.

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

