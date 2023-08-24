Gupshup Launches Domain-Specific ACE LLM to Transform Conversational Experiences

ACE LLMs are a family of domain-specific models, purpose-built to transform enterprise conversations. Built atop foundation models, ACE LLM is fine-tuned for specific industries and functions, with built-in guardrails and controls.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gupshup, the world's leading conversational engagement platform, today announced the launch of ACE LLM, a family of domain-specific Large Language Models specialized for functions such as marketing, commerce, support, HR & IT, and industries like banking, retail, utilities and more. Built upon foundation models such as Meta's Llama 2, OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo, Mosaic MPT, Flan T-5, and others, ACE LLM has been meticulously adapted for specific industries and functions and is also equipped with enterprise-grade safety controls and guardrails.

ACE LLM: Purpose-built for enterprises (PRNewswire)

ACE LLM empowers enterprises to quickly and effectively transform conversational experiences across various stages of the customer lifecycle. From product discovery, lead generation, and commerce to troubleshooting and customer support, these models enable more precise, human-like interactions delivered with speed, scale, and compliance along with data governance, all while maintaining a lower total cost of ownership.

Available in 7 to 70 billion parameter sizes, ACE LLM generates text in 100+ languages such as Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Bahasa, Arabic, Mandarin, Hindi, and English among other languages. ACE LLM can be even more powerful in conjunction with the journeys built in Gupshup's Conversational Engagement Platform to enable goal-oriented business conversations that drive conversions.

In a poll done by Gartner recently, 68% of executive leaders believed that the benefits of Generative AI far outweigh the risks. Despite this widespread acknowledgment, enterprise usage of Generative AI globally has suffered because of concerns about costs and data security. ACE LLM addresses these issues, enabling enterprises to harness the transformative power of generative AI.

The built-in guardrails in ACE LLM eliminate irrelevant, out-of-context responses. When combined with a company's knowledge base, the lift in accuracy levels and transparency make the output ready to handle dynamic user conversations. In addition, this unique LLM also supports enterprise-level controls for accuracy, source data boundaries, tone, auditing, teach mode for non-generative responses, automated testing, and analytics.

Beerud Sheth, CEO and Co-Founder of Gupshup, said "To harness the full power of foundation LLMs, enterprises need to fine-tune them for their domain requirements and add additional guardrails around security, compliance, and relevance, while also ensuring data residency and cost efficiency. Gupshup is excited to launch the ACE LLM family of domain models, which are custom-built to fill this gap, thereby enabling enterprises to transform their customer experiences."

ACE LLM is available in the Gupshup public cloud and offers deployment options with support for geo-specific data residency or enterprise private cloud (VPC) with high scalability.

Gupshup is a pioneer in leveraging domain-specific, fine-tuned large language models (LLMs) to automate the creation of enterprise-grade chatbots with appropriate guardrails. In January 2023, it launched Auto Bot Builder, a tool that leverages LLMs to automatically and effortlessly build advanced chatbots for enterprises. Auto Bot Builder initially leveraged OpenAI's GPT-3 as the foundational model, and since then has added support for more models such as Llama 2, OpenAI GPT-3.5 Turbo, MPT, and others. The chatbot building tool has been deployed by a number of Gupshup's clients including Middle East's largest utility DEWA (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) and Tata capital, one of India's leading NBFCs among others.

For more details, please visit: www.gupshup.io.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2192922/Gupshup_Technologies.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gupshup Technologies