Prelude Ventures Welcomes Matt Eggers as Managing Director

Industry leader further deepens Prelude's bench of experienced investors focused on finding solutions for tackling climate crisis

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prelude Ventures, a venture capital firm which invests in and supports early-stage startups with the greatest potential to mitigate climate change, today announced that Matt Eggers has joined the firm as a Managing Director. With extensive experience working with early-stage companies, Eggers will focus on growing the firm's investment portfolio and building companies that will mitigate climate impact.

Matt Eggers (PRNewswire)

"Investing in climatetech startups isn't just about 'disrupting' the world but improving it for generations to come."

Eggers brings more than 25 years of experience from leadership roles in climatetech and biotech. Prior to joining Prelude Ventures, Mr. Eggers was a Partner at Breakthrough Energy Ventures where he led investments in early stage climatetech companies. Additionally, he has held key operating roles at Tesla, Sunrun, Bloom Energy, Yardi Systems, and Genentech across functions including sales, marketing, product, finance, and operations. Notably, he was part of the executive leadership team at Sunrun, growing the company's assets from $200M to $2B, while raising $300M in equity capital.

"Investing in climatetech startups isn't just about 'disrupting' the world but improving it for generations to come. I believe, like my colleagues at Prelude Ventures, that climate change is the greatest challenge human civilization has faced, and that the transition to a low-carbon economy is the greatest investment opportunity of this century. I am excited to join Prelude, with its decades-long history of building amazing climatetech companies and its dynamic and strong team," said Mr. Eggers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Matt to Prelude," said Gabriel Kra, co-founder and managing director at Prelude Ventures. "Matt's extensive experience and track record will enhance our team. As a proven partner to founders, working closely to build enduring, iconic, and profitable companies, coupled with shared values and deep passion which align perfectly with Prelude's, our collective efforts will propel us all towards finding meaningful solutions to combat and ultimately solve the climate crisis."

"I dedicated my career to climatetech almost 20 years ago and I'm excited to continue my work with passionate founders who are applying bold technology and business model innovation to rapidly eliminating GHG emissions," added Eggers. "Technology got us into this problem and we at Prelude believe we are in the midst of a wave of technology innovation that can get us out while creating a vibrant, sustainable, and prosperous world for all life on earth."

Mr. Eggers has a B.S. from Duke University in molecular biology, and an MBA from Stanford University. He sits on the board of the Duke University Center for Energy, Development and the Global Environment and has been an active angel investor in tech, biotech and climatetech companies.

About Prelude Ventures

Prelude Ventures is a climate-focused venture capital firm that invests in and supports early-stage startups with the greatest potential to mitigate climate change. For over a decade, Prelude has sought out purpose-driven founders and provided the capital and expertise needed to build the next generation of category-defining businesses that will reshape our global economy for the greater good of people and planet. Located in San Francisco, Prelude has approximately $2 billion under management.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prelude Ventures