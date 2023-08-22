RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by the Special Master of the Restitution Program established by the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Restitution Program Announced for Certain Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers.

You may be eligible for restitution if you purchased a dehumidifier that Gree USA, Inc. ("Gree USA"), Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai ("Gree Zhuhai"), and Hong Kong Gree Electric Appliance Sales Co., Ltd. ("Gree Hong Kong") (collectively, "Gree"), manufactured from 2007 to 2013 and sold in the United States, and that dehumidifier was later subject to a recall Gree announced on September 12, 2013, expanded on January 30, 2014, and re-announced on November 29, 2016. Gree USA has pleaded guilty to failing to immediately report information about certain of its dehumidifiers to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, pursuant to a Plea Agreement with the United States Department of Justice's Consumer Protection Branch and the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of California and is subject to a Judgment and Probation Commitment Order (the "Order") entered by the United States District Court for the Central District of California. Gree Zhuhai and Gree Hong Kong have entered into a related Deferred Prosecution Agreement ("DPA") with the United States.

Under the Order and the DPA, Gree has agreed to pay restitution to individuals and entities who were directly and proximately harmed, either through physical injury or financial loss, by a fire or overheating that was caused by a "Qualifying Gree Dehumidifier:" one that was (1) manufactured by Gree between 2007 and 2013, (2) sold in the United States, and (3) subject to the recall that Gree Zhuhai announced on September 12, 2013, expanded on January 30, 2014, and re-announced on November 29, 2016. This means if you have purchased a Qualifying Gree Dehumidifier and meet the other criteria described above, you may have a valid restitution claim for up to 100% of your losses resulting from an overheating or fire by the Qualifying Gree Dehumidifier. Restitution awards do not cover replacement costs of a recalled Gree dehumidifier. Individuals and entities seeking to recover the replacement cost of a recalled Gree dehumidifier may go to GreeDehumidifierRecall.com to apply for a refund through the recall process.

Potential claimants may submit claims online at www.GreeDehumidifierRestitutionProgram.com or they may email SpecialMaster@GreeDehumidifierRestitutionProgram.com to request a paper copy claim form. All claims must be submitted by February 20, 2024.

For more information, visit www.GreeDehumidifierRestitutionProgram.com.

