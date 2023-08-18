Boryung to host HIS Symposium at 2023 ASCEND in Las Vegas this October

Over 2,000 global space experts are set to attend ASCEND, the world's premier collaborative, outcomes-driven, interdisciplinary event designed to accelerate the building of our sustainable off-world future

Boryung will amplify the vitality of the space industry's ecosystem and uncover innovative business avenues to pave the way for pioneering advancements with its collaboration with AIAA

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boryung, a leading healthcare investment company, has announced its partnership with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) to bring the Humans In Space (HIS) Symposium to the upcoming 2023 ASCEND event. Powered by AIAA, ASCEND – which stands for Accelerating Space Commerce, Exploration, and New Discovery – is the world's premier collaborative, outcomes-driven, interdisciplinary event and will be held this year from October 23 to 25 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

Boryung Partners with AIAA to Host ‘Humans In Space Symposium’ at 2023 ASCEND (PRNewswire)

Boryung's HIS Symposium will take place during the 2023 ASCEND event and include the final pitches of the company's annual HIS Challenge. This competition, launched in May, aims to discover early-stage startups and researchers dedicated to transforming human life in space. During the HIS Symposium, finalists will present solutions and research before a panel of prominent space experts. HIS Challenge winners will receive investments, research awards, and opportunities to participate in mentorship programs.

Beyond the HIS Challenge, Jay Kim, the Chairman and CEO of Boryung, will contribute to a panel discussion during ASCEND and underline the partnership between Boryung and AIAA. Kim's address will spotlight the shared vision of the two entities, both of which are committed to shaping the trajectory of space exploration and propelling the space industry ecosystem forward. Axiom Space and the Aurelia Institute, co-hosts of the HIS Symposium alongside Boryung, will also lend their expertise.

"We're thrilled to mark this collaborative milestone with AIAA, the world's largest aerospace technical society. In just a year since the first Care In Space Challenge, we've made impressive strides," stated Jack Dongjoo Lim, Head of Boryung's New Portfolio Investment (NPI) Group. "Our dedication to a strong space ecosystem is resolute.We're committed to this premier global space event opening doors to endless opportunities."

"We are pleased that Boryung will add such a valuable perspective and interactive element to the unique ASCEND experience this year," said AIAA Executive Director Dan Dumbacher. "We look forward to welcoming the global community of dreamers and doers who will share their visions of the potential for people living and working in space in the coming years. The outlook for our sustainable off-world future is bright."

This year's ASCEND will see the participation of over 2,000 distinguished professionals from academic, private, and government sectors worldwide. The event will unfold across three days, spanning over 200 sessions encompassing the pitch sessions from the annual HIS Challenge, as well as keynotes, panel discussions, interactive roundtables, and debates.

Boryung remains resolute in its commitment to amplify the vitality of the space industry's ecosystem with its collaboration with AIAA. Concurrently, Boryung is poised to uncover innovative business avenues, paving the way for pioneering advancements and hastening the commercialization of space exploration.

Building on the success of the inaugural 2022 Care In Space (CIS) Challenge, the HIS initiative aspires to enhance human life in space and harness the potential of space environments to address terrestrial challenges. Details about the HIS Challenge and Symposium can be found at www.careinspace.com.

Registration for 2023 ASCEND is open now. Journalists from around the world are invited to cover the event; press passes are available for credentialed media by request.

About Boryung

Boryung is a healthcare investment company founded in 1957 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Following the company's mission to become an indispensable contributor to human health, it has expanded their business portfolio to the space healthcare industry. Recognizing space as a new realm for growth, Boryung acknowledges the increasing number of individuals anticipated to embark on prolonged space missions, highlighting the importance of ensuring human survival in the hostile space environment. Hence, the company believes there will be substantial opportunities to foster new technologies and meet the emerging needs in this field.

About ASCEND

Powered by AIAA, ASCEND, which stands for A ccelerating S pace C ommerce, E xploration, and N ew D iscovery, is the world's premier collaborative, outcomes-driven, interdisciplinary community designed to accelerate the building of our off-world future. For more information, visit ascend.events, or follow ASCEND on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is the world's largest aerospace technical society. With nearly 30,000 individual members from 91 countries, and 100 corporate members, AIAA brings together industry, academia, and government to advance engineering and science in aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, or follow AIAA on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boryung