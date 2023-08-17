UnisLink Extends its Revenue Cycle Management Leadership with the Acquisition of AQREVA and Doctors' Resource Specialists

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnisLink, a global leader in revenue cycle and population health management services for independent physician practices, today announced the acquisition of AQREVA and Doctors' Resource Specialists ("DRS"). This strategic acquisition, the second for UnisLink in the last two months, strengthens UnisLink's position as a comprehensive provider of revenue cycle solutions and expands the company's geographic reach.

The addition of AQREVA and DRS aligns with UnisLink's growth strategy, enabling the company to enter new geographies and enhance its services to physician practices and other healthcare providers. With an unwavering commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, UnisLink is dedicated to delivering tailored revenue cycle management solutions that improve the financial performance of its customers.

"We are excited to welcome AQREVA and DRS to the UnisLink family," said David Strand, Executive Chairman of UnisLink. "This strategic acquisition reinforces UnisLink's commitment to improving the financial health of physician groups through advanced technologies and unmatched service levels. Together, we will offer a growing range of services and solutions to our clients, enabling them to focus on patient care, not financial and administrative burdens."

The addition of AQREVA and DRS, both founded over 25 years ago with offices in Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oklahoma and Montana, expands the collective organization's capacity to deliver revenue cycle management and population health services to a variety of healthcare providers across the heartland. UnisLink's proprietary revenue intelligence technologies will make a significant impact on both the quality of the services and reporting offered to both AQREVA and DRS customers.

"We are excited about the impact UnisLink's technology will have on our offering," noted AQREVA President, Paula Tollerud. "And we are extremely pleased with the alignment of the organizational culture and values of our two organizations. We know we are adding value to the overall UnisLink organization and feel appreciated and valued for what we bring to the table."

Sue Magalnick and Julie Serbin who lead the DRS business added "DRS and UnisLink have been respected competitors, particularly in the Phoenix region, for quite some time. We are thrilled to be coming together as one organization and excited about the impact UnisLink's technology and breadth of resources will bring to our customer base."

The integration of AQREVA and DRS is being executed with thoughtful planning and coordination to ensure an enhanced service level for clients and partners. The combined companies will operate under the UnisLink brand. The AQREVA and DRS leadership will continue in their roles as part of the expanded UnisLink organization.

The existing operations of AQREVA and DRS will add to UnisLink's seven regional Centers of Excellence, complementing the company's current operations in Phoenix AZ, Chicago IL, Latham NY, Valparaiso IN, Cleveland OH, New Brighton, Pennsylvania, and Hyderabad, India. The company is supported by its product development team located in Chennai, India. UnisLink is a portfolio company of Boston-based Riverside Partners.

UnisLink leverages its proprietary software solutions to provide end-to-end revenue cycle management and population health management services to independent physician groups, ACOs, and value-based care groups across the United States. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the Company deploys unique technology, analytics, and skilled teams to enhance clinical outcomes while improving the financial performance of its customers. For more information, visit www.unislink.com.

