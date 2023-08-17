Grundéns Fall 2023 Rugged Footwear and Innovative New Layering Options Available Now

Grundéns newest head to toe offerings provide solutions all anglers can trust.

POULSBO, Wash., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grundéns, producer of the world's leading fishing apparel and footwear, today announces its fall and winter 2023 collection is now available. The collection includes the new Deviation Sherpa Ankle Boot, which builds on the success of the existing Deviation Ankle boot, by providing a rugged versatility and all-day comfort. Additionally, a slew of innovative layering pieces and a wading boot round out the collection, ensuring anglers have gear they can trust for any conditions mother nature throws at them.

"Our new Fall/Winter 2023 line includes new footwear and layering pieces that take versatility, durability, and all-day comfort to new levels," says Ash Williams, VP of Marketing. "We designed these new Fall/Winter products with anglers needs squarely in mind, knowing they want to trust their gear 100% of the time with no exceptions."

For long cold days on the water or wearing around the dock as the winter weather sets in, the Deviation Sherpa Ankle Boot can handle any condition. Designed to elevate the rugged Deviation Boot, this new boot features a high-pile fleece insulation package. Coupled with a non-marking, lugged, rubber outsole, the Deviation Sherpa Boots provide go-anywhere protection with ultimate warmth and comfort. Available in men's and women's. MSRP $149.99.

The Ballast Sherpa Jacket delivers warmth and comfort for cold days on or off the water. Impeccably blended with functionality to protect from the elements, the Sherpa fleece-lined body and 40G insulated sleeves envelop you in a layer of warmth while thermoregulating body heat to maintain your perfect temperature no matter your activity level. The Sherpa Jacket is finished off with a DWR coating to protect you from all liquids and stains you might encounter at sea. MSRP $139.99.

The all-new Ballast insulated Jacket and vest gives anglers a comfortable layering option for the coldest days, or an outerwear option for milder days on the water. Built with an 80G Insulation value with a quilted lining, both the jacket and vest provide all-day wearability and protection. Comfort and functionality don't stop there as the ultra-comfy cotton-poly outer is DWR treated to repel liquids and stains that inevitably abound in fishing environments. Additionally, the Ballast Insulated Jacket features an adjustable hood. Jacket MSRP $179.99. Vest MSRP $119.99.

For Commercial fishermen, gear must be able to withstand harsh working conditions while meeting the needs of their stop and start on-deck and on-shore lifestyle . The new Women's Bering Fleece Full Zip Hoodie, a counterpart to the Women's Bering 1/4 Zip pullover, does just that while offering even more choice and layering ease for every angler. A soft corded fleece exterior and brushed interior wicks, warms, breaths, and offers plush comfort. Abrasion-resistant, DWR-treated stretch woven overlays on the front and back yoke are designed to layer smoothly under bib straps. MSRP $134.99.

To round out the wading collection, Grundéns has worked diligently to create a high-performing wading boot built to the brand's rugged standards. The new Bankside Wading Boot is designed to function as a system with our new Boundary Wader collection. Offering tried and tested fit together with a premium waterproof Nubuck leather construction, the Bankside wading boots are built to provide the most comfortable wading experience on the market. Compatible with the Grundéns HEXAGRIP™ cleat and stud system for the ultimate traction package. MSRP $249.99.

The entire lineup of apparel and footwear is available now at specialty retailers across the country and at www.Grundéns.com . Samples for media are available by contacting Jack Nickens at jack.nickens@backbone.media.

ABOUT GRUNDÉNS:

It began nearly 100 years ago on the west coast of Sweden, in the small fishing village of Grundsund when Carl A. Grundén began producing waterproof oil skins to protect North Sea fishermen from the hostile weather that often accompanied their jobs. Today, some things have changed but Grundéns commitment to supplying and supporting commercial fishermen, sport fishing enthusiasts and bass anglers remains. The brand offers the most versatile lineup of fishing outerwear, sun protection, footwear, and accessories available. Guided by "We Are Fishing," the brand operates globally from Poulsbo, Washington and Boras, Sweden. Learn more at Grundéns.com

View original content:

SOURCE Grundéns