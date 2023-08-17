Equity Is Key to Transportation Transformation - How DEI & Bluedot Services Can Drive EV Adoption

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We're making great progress in transforming from gas-powered vehicles to more sustainable electric transportation. But to achieve widespread, permanent adoption of electric vehicles for a greener future, we can't leave anyone behind.

Bluedot, a payments and charging platform for EV drivers and fleets, is well aligned with efforts to accelerate the transition to electric, zero-emissions transportation. The Bluedot team believes that EVs must be accessible not just for affluent drivers in major metropolitan areas, but also for people in underserved areas, low-income neighborhoods, and communities of color.

How Can We Promote Equity in EV Infrastructure and Charging?

In this new whitepaper, Bluedot takes a closer look at the equity factor in the EV adoption equation, highlighting issues including:

The current state of EV charging infrastructure

Equity considerations in EV infrastructure planning

Government's role in promoting equity

Industry collaborations to increase EV access and affordability in underserved communities

Opportunities related to Bluedot's services to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in the EV space

The Biden administration has set a bold goal of increasing the EV market share to 50% of new car sales by 2030. But the majority of these new owners will need to come from places where EVs haven't caught on yet, such as multi-dwelling unit homes, as well as moderate- to lower-income communities.

How can we support and guide new electric vehicle users in getting started? Check out Bluedot's whitepaper for insights.

Envisioning a Future Where EV Use Isn't Limited by Socioeconomic Status

For its part, Bluedot is working to make EVs more accessible and convenient for all. The company is helping more people use EV charging infrastructure by providing open access to charging at lower rates, money-saving opportunities, rewards through loyalty programs, an enhanced driver experience, and integration of EV activities into daily life.

Bluedot is committed to continuing to work together with others across the EV ecosystem to increase equity across the industry – driving the sustainable future of electric transportation that we all need.

