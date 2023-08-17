Delta Dental poll finds Tooth Fairy welcomed into most U.S. homes

Poll also reveals more than 1 in 4 children go to bed early in anticipation of Tooth Fairy's arrival

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Tooth Fairy Day on August 22, Delta Dental released additional findings from its 2023 Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.

The Poll, now in its 25th year, finds the Tooth Fairy is welcomed into an overwhelming majority (81%) of U.S. homes. Further, the delight of the Tooth Fairy is experienced by children and parents alike. More than 1 in 3 (36%) parents say the Tooth Fairy instills good oral health habits in their children, and in anticipation of the Tooth Fairy's arrival, 27% of children head to bed early.

"The Tooth Fairy is a beloved visitor into homes across the country and helps foster proper oral hygiene habits at an early age, which in turn supports overall health," said Gabriella Ferroni, Senior Director, Strategic Communications, Delta Dental Plans Association. "To encourage positive dental care, parents can remind their children the Tooth Fairy prefers the cleanest, healthiest teeth. We look forward to seeing how traditions evolve over the next 25 years."

Highlights from this year's poll include:

Tooth Fairy giving reaches record high

The average value of a single lost tooth during the past year increased 16% from $5.36 to $6.23 – a record high in the 25-year history of the poll.

Since the poll's inception, the average cash gift left by the Tooth Fairy has surged 379% from $1.30 to $6.23 per tooth. At this rate, in 2048, the Tooth Fairy would be leaving a whopping $30 under the pillow for a single tooth, which equates to a staggering $600 for a full set of 20 primary teeth.

Further, 20% of children receive both money and something else, such as a physical gift, for each tooth they lose.

Tooth Fairy pays a premium for the first tooth

The average value of a first tooth is $7.29 , which is just over a dollar more than a typical tooth receives.

One-third (33%) of parents say the Tooth Fairy spends more on the child's first tooth than any future teeth.

The worth of a lost tooth and the economy

Historically, the Original Tooth Fairy Poll® has typically mirrored the economy's overall direction, tracking with the trends of Standard & Poor's 500 Index (S&P 500). However, while the average value of a single lost tooth increased 16% over the past year, the S&P 500 experienced an 11% decline during the same period.

About the survey

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® was conducted between Jan. 6, 2023 and Jan. 19, 2023, among 1,000 parents of children ages 6 to 12. The margin of error is +/- 3%.

The January 2022 S&P 500 average was 4,410 and decreased to an average of 3,942 for January 2023, consistent with the timing of the Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.

For more information about the Delta Dental-sponsored survey and oral health tips for infants to pre-teen, visit the Original Tooth Fairy Poll®.

