Selector Included in Gartner Reports on the Potential of AI-Based Solutions to Transform Network Operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Selector AI , the leading provider of network-aware AIOps, observability, and multi-domain analytics, has been profiled in recent Gartner reports exploring the evolution and impact of AI-based solutions on improving network operations.

Selector (PRNewswire)

The reports delve into both the technical aspects and investment potential of companies operating within this category, providing valuable insights for industry professionals.

"We're thrilled to see our momentum in the market recognized by Gartner. We've always believed in the immense potential of AI-based solutions, and it's exciting to see others recognize the same value we see in Selector," said Kevin Kamel, Vice President of Product Management at Selector. "The pace of adoption of our solution is ahead of schedule, and we remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize network operations."

On the technical front, Gartner defines the functionality and value proposition of AI networking solutions and further explores various findings related to their deployment. The reports highlight the potential of these next-generation platforms to disrupt current network operations practices with significant productivity increases, improved availability and performance, and a substantial reduction of associated costs. Notably, Gartner advises organizations to progressively adopt this technology.

From an investment perspective, there is an elevated interest in the technology and a rapid upswing of focus on the space. Organizations are looking for solutions that deliver improved availability, efficiency, and performance while lowering costs.

Customers also recognize the value Selector brings to this evolving market as they now have a consolidated view of all critical data sources allowing them to proactively detect and resolve issues faster to keep services running.

"Before Selector Analytics, we lacked the end-to-end visibility needed to see what was happening across our applications, infrastructure, and network," said David Iannone, Vice President of IT Operations at TracFone. "Now we have a consolidated view of all critical data sources allowing us to proactively detect and resolve issues faster to keep our services running and our customers happy."

As the market continues to evolve, Selector remains committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that revolutionize network operations.

For more information about Selector's full-stack observability and AIOps platform and to request a demo, please visit www.selector.ai .

About Selector AI

Selector AI empowers network, cloud, and application operators with data-centric multi-domain analytics, driving the transition to AI and ML-based operations intelligence. As the industry's first network-aware operations intelligence platform, Selector Analytics converges network, applications, and IT system observability across heterogeneous data sources and provides actionable insights. Selector's customer base includes Internet Service Providers (ISP), Media, Financial Institutions, Cloud Service Providers (CSP), and Retail. Founded in 2019, Selector is backed by Two Bear Capital, Atlantic Bridge, Sinewave Ventures, Comcast Ventures, and many key angel investors. Learn more at www.selector.ai .

Media Contact

Sherri Walkenhorst

Connect Marketing

sherriw@connectmarketing.com

(801) 373-7888

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Selector