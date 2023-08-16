PARK WEST FINE ART MUSEUM & GALLERY ANNOUNCES AUGUST ARTIST SHOWCASE WITH RENOWNED IMPRESSIONIST PAINTER ALEXANDRE RENOIR

Alexandre Renoir to host special exhibition, along with a free fan meet and greet, Q&A and live painting at Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace

Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is continuing its artist showcase series in August with a free exhibition and fan event with renowned impressionist artist and great grandson of famed French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Alexandre Renoir. Held Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., fans will have the opportunity to view Renoir's one-of-a-kind work, while he hosts a live painting, meet-and-greet and Q&A.

"Tuscan Sunset," Alexandre Renoir (PRNewswire)

Alexandre was born in the town of Cagnes-sur-Mer on July 7, 1974. Cagnes-sur-Mer is a lush urban settlement located in the Côte d'Azur in southern France. Alexandre's hometown was also the retreat and final home of his famed great-grandfather, French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir. At the age of 4, Alexandre and his family moved to Western Canada.

Alexandre's exposure to art began at a young age. Always surrounded by art, Alexandre was immersed in his family's history and French culture. While drawing and sketching, Alexandre demonstrated a vivid imagination. His parents saw his creative abilities and decided he should be in art-oriented schools and classes. Renoir attended the Virginia Park School and the Victoria School of Performing and Visual Arts in Edmonton, Alberta.

Alexandre tried his hand in many different endeavors including: goldsmithing, silversmithing, jewelry design, graphic design, photography, and theater arts. In 2004, Alexandre was given the opportunity to pursue painting full time by a prestigious publisher in Beverly Hills, California. This was Alexandre's breakthrough moment. Finally realizing what he was always meant to do, he dove into a career in painting. Over the next 12 years, Alexandre traveled the world and displayed his work in numerous galleries and exhibitions.

Alexandre bases his style in Impressionism, a style his ancestor helped innovate, but his style and technique departs from that of his great-grandfather. Whereas Pierre-Auguste captured French lifestyle, culture, and landscape in his intricate works, Alexandre's approach focuses on looser, nature-inspired compositions. Pierre-Auguste joked that a palette knife is only good for cleaning a palette. Alexandre, on the other hand, exclusively paints with palette knives, going so far as to design custom knives to achieve the effects he desires.

Instead of mixing his paints on a palette, Alexandre prefers to mix his paint directly on the canvas. The technique produces vibrant colors not seen in traditional, 19th-century Impressionism. His use of thick, impasto texture creates paintings infused with dimension and depth that harkens to Impressionism's emphasis on light. Much like Pierre-Auguste, Alexandre prefers to paint bright and joyful works. He takes to heart his great-grandfather's philosophy: "There are too many unpleasant things in life as it is without creating still more of them," preferring to portray the pleasurable and serene aspects of life.

Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037. Keep up with Park West Gallery on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube at @ParkWestGallery.

