UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES FAMOTIDINE FOR ORAL SUSPENSION, USP

Published: Aug. 15, 2023

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the recent launch of Famotidine for Oral Suspension, USP. The Famotidine Oral Suspension market had U.S. sales of approximately $73 million for the 12 months ending June 2023 according to IQVIA. The Therapeutic Equivalence (TE) code for Upsher-Smith's product is AB, and the original Reference Listed Drug (RLD) was the brand Pepcid® (famotidine) for oral suspension.*

Famotidine for Oral Suspension, USP. Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC(PRNewswire)

This product launch is a result of Upsher-Smith's strategic partnership with Appco Pharma LLC (Appco), a New Jersey-based generic drug development and manufacturing company.

Product Information

Product

Concentration

NDC #

Package Size

Famotidine for Oral Suspension, USP

40 mg/5 mL
(when
reconstituted)

0832-6045-50

50 mL bottle (when
reconstituted)

For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.

Please refer to the full Prescribing Information for Famotidine for Oral Suspension, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.

*Pepcid is a registered trademark of Merck & Co. Inc. Pepcid (famotidine) for oral suspension has been discontinued.

