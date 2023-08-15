NICOLET BANKSHARES, INC. DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS

GREEN BAY, Wis., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: NIC) ("Nicolet") announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share to shareholders of its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Nicolet also announced it will release third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, after market close.

About Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Nicolet National Bank, a growing, full-service, community bank providing services ranging from commercial, agricultural and consumer banking to wealth management and retirement plan services. Founded in Green Bay in 2000, Nicolet National Bank operates branches in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota. More information can be found at www.nicoletbank.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nicolet Bankshares, Inc.