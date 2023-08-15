High Point Announces New Leadership and Expanded Offerings Across Systems and Software; Solidifies Position as a Market Leader in Autonomous Defense Technologies

BOISE, Idaho and DENVER, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High Point Aerotechnologies ("High Point"), a leading developer of autonomous defense solutions to U.S. and international national security communities, announced the next chapter in its evolution with the creation of a new leadership team and expanded CUAS/CUxS solutions and software products.

High Point Aerotechnologies (PRNewswire)

The Company's new leadership includes seasoned CUAS and technology leaders, along with former US Government national security executives from the DoD and DARPA. The team is led by industry veterans Al White, Chief Executive Officer and Ann Wood, President. White is known as a leader within autonomous defense, having helped define the emerging industry through previous roles with SCCI, CACI, and as a Special Operations pilot. Additional leadership includes Creighton Bowsher, Chief Financial Officer; Jeff Maas, Chief Technology Officer; Evan Hunt, Chief Revenue Officer; Davey Gibian, Chief Strategy Officer; and Joe Francescon, Chief of Washington Operations.

This announcement follows the full integration of Liteye Systems and Black Sage Technologies. The acquisitions of Liteye and Black Sage, previously announced in late 2022 and early 2023, offered highly complementary capabilities to support High Point's mission and to provide differentiated software development capabilities.

High Point is a global leader in counter unmanned systems (CUxS / CUAS) solution development across air, land, and maritime domains. Its innovative physical solutions, paired with its DefenseOS open architecture software environment, enable operations at machine speed to detect, identify, track, and defeat Group 1-3 UAS alongside conventional and autonomous threats. Equally suitable for use in maritime and terrestrial environments, High Point offers an array of integrated, interoperable solutions to provide fixed, mobile, and distributed CUAS capabilities for civilian, military, and critical infrastructure clients. High Point's globally dispersed team has developed trusted solutions for the U.S. DoD, Intelligence Community, and foreign partners in more than 15 countries worldwide. High Point's revamped product architecture is detailed on its new website (highpointaerotech.com).

"The formation of High Point Aerotechnologies is a major milestone for the CUAS industry," said Chief Executive Officer Al White. "Our combined capabilities enable us to deliver innovative products that meet the needs of our customers around the world, while continuing to develop cutting edge, technology-focused solutions to meet the challenges of tomorrow."

Ben Slater, Chief Operating Officer at Highlander Partners and Chairman of the Board at High Point, commented, "The strategic fusion of capabilities, talent, and culture under the High Point banner supports a broad portfolio of solutions and services that address the most pressing challenges facing defense, critical infrastructure, and civilian counter autonomy markets. Our recently announced partnerships with GM Defense, Echodyne, Numerica, and others to come, demonstrate high demand across the industry for the types of proven, trusted systems developed at High Point Aerotechnologies. We have a strong foundation off of which to grow and are pursuing significant strategic initiatives while continuing to evaluate acquisition opportunities."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE High Point Aerotechnologies