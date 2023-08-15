After Raising $1.7m on Indiegogo, Zero Zero Launches Direct Sales of the HOVERAirX1 Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera

A companion for all adventures that simplifies aerial cinematography

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Zero, a pioneering tech company in intelligent devices, is thrilled to announce the direct sales launch of the HOVERAir X1. The pocket-sized self-flying camera effortlessly captures cinematic shots without the need for a controller or app.

HOVERAir X1, Your Personal Aerial Photographer (PRNewswire)

Following successful Indiegogo and Indiegogo InDemand campaigns that raised over $1.7 million from over 5,000 backers, Zero Zero has proven that the future of aerial photography is here.

HOVERAir X1, The Perfect Companion for Any Adventure (PRNewswire)

The HOVERAir X1 has been engineered to deliver a remarkable, effortless flying camera experience. Weighing in at just 125g, the device is ultra-lightweight and requires no registration or certification. Its compact, foldable, and portable design ensures that it fits comfortably in a handbag or pocket.

"Our vision has always been to utilize cutting-edge technology to build a companion for all your adventures: a product that is simple enough for everybody to use while creating great-looking content," said MQ Wang, Founder & CEO of Zero Zero. "I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved with the HOVERAir, and I believe it will bring a lot of joy to people's lives. We want to make flying fun again!"

One of the camera's standout features is its five pre-programmed flight paths, offering cinematic hands-free shots at the press of an on-device button. The intelligent flight modes of HOVERAir X1 include Hover, Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit, and Bird's Eye, each offering a unique perspective. And for users who prefer more control, there's a companion app that allows for flight parameter modification, real-time composition adjustments, media editing, and sharing of content to social media.

With an impressive 3-second launch and landing mechanism, HOVERAir X1 takes off from a user's palm and can be grabbed from the air when a flight is complete. Safety is prioritized as the HOVERAir X1's fully enclosed frame enables safe launching and landing directly from the hand. Video recording capabilities, including 2.7K@30fps, 1080p@60fps, and 1080P HDR, provide users with high-quality content capturing options. Burst mode ensures the capture of fleeting motion, and the triple stabilization system, which combines mechanical and electronic hybrid stabilization, guarantees super smooth videos.

HOVERAir X1 also features robust computer vision algorithms that keep the drone following users steadily. If the subject is lost, it will utilize face, body, and motion tracking to re-identify the user and resume tracking. Unlike traditional drones that rely on GPS satellites, HOVERAir utilizes VIO (Visual Inertial Odometry) technology and a ToF laser altitude determination system, offering centimeter-level precision and seamless indoor and outdoor transitions.

Zero Zero has proudly completed the Indiegogo fulfillment process, with most backers having already received their HOVERAir X1. The excitement and satisfaction among users are palpable, with testimonials that underscore the product's ease of use and innovative appeal.

"I took the HOVERAir X1 up in manual mode and was pleasantly surprised by the flight time I got out of one battery. Highly recommend this for casual videos of family & friends," shared one enthusiastic user.

The product's simplicity resonates with users as well, as another backer lauded its ease of use. Others found the product "addictively fun" and "simple to use straight out of the box," The most telling endorsement of all came from a satisfied customer who shared that "the best part of this drone is that it's something my wife, kids, in-laws, and friends can use. It's so easy! I've already ordered another, and I'm thinking this might become the default Christmas gift I give to a few other close friends."

August 15 through September 15, 2023 , the device is available for a special promotional price of $329 USD (MSRP: $349 USD ), while a bundle that includes the device, an extra battery, and charging hub is available for $379 USD (MSRP: $399 USD ). Both can be purchased via From, the device is available for a special promotional price of(MSRP:), while a bundle that includes the device, an extra battery, and charging hub is available for(MSRP:). Both can be purchased via the official website

Media wishing to learn more about Zero Zero or conduct interviews can contact PR agent Borjana Slipicevic.

About Zero Zero

Zero Zero was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford PhDs, MQ Wang and Tony Zhang. Zero Zero specializes in embedded AI technology to create intelligent devices characterized by machine vision and high-precision control systems. Zero Zero's team members are dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders from top universities and research institutions worldwide. Its investors include IDG, ZhenFund, and other top US investors. Zero Zero holds more than 120 core patents and has pioneered new technologies, such as fully enclosed portable propeller and bi-copter designs.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ZeroZero Robotics