Summit Global Investments' New ETF Reaches AUM Milestone

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA) surpasses more than $100 million in assets

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Global Investments (SGI) announced that their semi-transparent ETF, the SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF (DYTA), has attracted more than $100 million in assets since launching in March of 2023. This marks a significant milestone for the new ETF as well as SGI, as the firm solidifies its' recent offerings in the ETF space.

"We are ecstatic to see our vision continue with the attention that has been directed at this ETF," said Dave Harden, CEO, Summit Global Investments. "The growth of this fund is indicative of investors' desire for SGI's investment strategy focused on mitigating risk in an easily accessible product. The strategy is designed to help investors navigate these uncertain markets with a tactical approach."

This ETF is different from traditional ETFs. Traditional ETFs tell the public what assets they hold each day. This ETF will not. This may create additional risks for your investment. For example: You may have to pay more money to trade an ETF's shares. This ETF will provide less information to traders, who tend to charge more for trades when they have less information. The price you pay to buy ETF shares on an exchange may not match the value of the ETF's portfolio. The same is true when you sell shares. These price differences may be greater for this ETF compared to other ETFs because this ETF provides less information to traders. These additional risks may be even greater in bad or uncertain market conditions. The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF will publish on its website each day a "Portfolio Reference Basket" designed to help trading in shares of the ETF. While the Portfolio Reference Basket includes all the names of the ETF's holdings, it is not the ETF's actual portfolio. The differences between this ETF and other ETFs may also have advantages. By keeping certain information about an ETF portfolio secret, this ETF may face less risk that other traders can predict or copy its investment strategy. This may improve the ETF's performance. If other traders are able to copy or predict an ETF's investment strategy, however, this may hurt the ETF's performance. For additional information regarding the unique attributes and risks of this ETF, see the Prospectus.

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF was one of two semi-transparent exchange traded funds launched by SGI in March of 2023. The Fund utilizes SGI's Managed Risk Approach™, which seeks to fully participate in rising equity markets, reducing risk when fundamental and quantitative signals identify weakness within various asset classes or sectors. As that occurs, SGI will tactically alternate allocations among the underlying funds to seek lower volatility than the S&P 500 Index.

Semi-transparent exchange traded funds like DYTA were developed in 2019 as part of evolving trends in the ETF space. A semi-transparent ETF provides investors the benefits of traditional mutual funds combined with those found in traditional ETFs, but discloses its holdings quarterly rather than daily. The goal of such wrappers is the belief that by not revealing daily trading decisions, there may be less potential for other traders to engage in practices that may potentially harm the ETF and its shareholders.

"We look forward to following our vision" said Harden, "We entered the ETF space utilizing the semi-transparent fund structure in the hopes that it would bring investors the benefits of traditional mutual funds combined with those found in traditional ETFs. As we can see from DYTA's current trend, that pioneering decision may benefit investors, as well as our brand. I am excited for our next steps in this space."

About Summit Global Investments

Headquartered in Bountiful, Utah, SGI adheres to a disciplined, managed-risk, multi-factor investment process designed to find attractive investment opportunities. The firm manages multiple investment strategies for its clients. Over a full market cycle, their defensive strategies have historically limited downside risks and allowed for participation in market rallies. SGI's mission is clear – to help investors win. They care about return and deeply care about the risk associated with such returns. Ever mindful of the impact on their clients' assets, the combination of risk, return and impact is at the center of their Managed Risk Approach. ™

SGI's investment process has evolved over decades of research and continuous revisions to understand and exploit what reduces risk, avoids pitfalls and elevated idiosyncratic risks, and drives market returns.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (800)531-5142 or visit our website at sgiam.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Fund is a newly organized, diversified management investment company with no operating history. To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying Funds that invest in fixed income securities, the Fund will be subject to fixed income securities risks. While fixed income securities normally fluctuate less in price than stocks, there have been extended periods of increases in interest rates that have caused significant declines in fixed income securities prices. To the extent that a Fund invests in Underlying Funds that invest in high-yield securities and unrated securities of similar credit quality (commonly known as "junk bonds"), the Fund may be subject to greater levels of interest rate and credit risk than funds that do not invest in such securities. Small-cap companies that the Underlying Funds may invest in may be more volatile than, and not as readily marketable as, those of larger companies. Small companies may also have limited product lines, markets or financial resources and may be dependent on relatively small or inexperienced management groups. Underlying Funds that invest in foreign securities may be subject to special risks, including, but not limited to, currency exchange rate volatility, political, social or economic instability, less publicly available information, less stringent investor protections and differences in taxation, auditing and other financial practices. Investments in emerging market securities by Underlying Funds are subject to higher risks than those in developed countries because there is greater uncertainty in less established markets and economies. To the extent the Fund invests in Underlying Funds that focus their investments in a particular industry or sector, the Fund's shares may be more volatile and fluctuate more than shares of a fund investing in a broader range of securities.

S&P 500 is an unmanaged index which is widely regarded as the standard for measuring large-cap U.S. stock market performance.

The SGI Dynamic Tactical ETF is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC

