IMG Saxony-Anhalt: The advantages of green energy

MAGDEBURG, Germany, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The availability of affordable green energy can drive the shift to a climate-neutral economy and amplify its effects. Against the background of rising energy costs and calls for greater sustainability, the majority of businesses are focusing on the issue of energy and looking for suppliers of green electricity. "Companies are increasingly likely to move to areas where electricity is generated locally and as cheaply as possible," says Dr. Robert Franke, Managing Director of the Investment and Marketing Corporation Saxony-Anhalt.

Saxony-Anhalt, Areal view of Bitterfeld-Wolfen chemical park / Photo Credits: Bertram Kober (PRNewswire)

Saxony-Anhalt is one of the leading regions in Germany when it comes to the expansion of renewable energy production. Around 62 percent of the electricity used in Saxony-Anhalt is produced from renewable sources. When compared with the other regions of Germany, Saxony-Anhalt is in second place for wind power generation and in third place for photovoltaics. "We are making the most of this advantage and, at the same time, highlighting on the international stage the achievements of the companies in the region in the flagship hydrogen projects that are currently underway," says Franke.

He is very pleased about the investment recently announced by the Bavarian company Eco Star, which plans to build one of the largest battery storage facilities in Europe in the Salzland district. The company has said that it intends to invest 250 million euros in the plant. Construction is planned to start in 2024 and the facility will come into operation in 2025. Once it is completed, the plant, which will be located near Förderstedt, will be able to store around 600 megawatt hours of electricity. Progress is also being made in the energy park in Bad Lauchstädt. Construction began in June on the underground storage facility there for the green hydrogen that will be produced by a nearby wind farm.

"There has been a significant increase in the efforts to make our energy supply more independent of fossil fuels, to optimize processes and to improve energy efficiency," says Thomas Micka, head of the business department at the State Energy Agency of Saxony-Anhalt (LENA). The agency's role is to help companies to become more energy-efficient, sustainable and climate-neutral.

In this Press Kit, we highlight examples from Saxony-Anhalt of the changes companies are making, the innovations they are developing on the path toward climate-neutral industrial production and the digital solutions that are increasing efficiency and reducing resource use. We look at how the Bitterfeld-Wolfen Chemical Park is becoming a pioneer of climate neutrality, why Matthias May, the business development manager in Aschersleben, has the ambitious goal of making the town energy-independent and how WTZ Roßlau gGmbH is developing a methanol engine for maritime shipping in its role as a research partner of international engine manufacturers.

But we also focus on a good work-life balance with a visit to Mathilde's Garden in Quedlinburg, which is home to the goddess of the rainbow. For all these stories we have collected beautiful photos.

