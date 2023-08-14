Founder of McKenzie and Associates, Hon. Cameron McKenzie, Appointed to ICC Executive Board, Making Historic Strides for Puerto Rico

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hon. Cameron McKenzie, Founder & CEO of financial services company McKenzie & Associates, has been selected as one of the five new board members to the prestigious Executive Board of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC). His appointment marks a significant moment in history since McKenzie is the first individual from Puerto Rico to hold a position on the ICC Executive Board. His exceptional accomplishments as the recent Chairman of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, Honorary Consul of Japan in Puerto Rico, and Founder of McKenzie and Associates have earned him the distinction of being the representative of the World Chamber Federation and the only representative of the United States and Puerto Rico on the ICC board.

Hon. Cameron McKenzie, Founder of McKenzie & Associates & ICC Board Member (PRNewswire)

With a distinguished career spanning more than a decade, McKenzie has played a pivotal role in shaping the business landscape in Puerto Rico and the region. As the recent Chairman of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, he showcased an unwavering commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes and driving economic prosperity throughout the region. Furthermore, he spearheaded initiatives to empower local businesses, drive economic growth, and foster a vibrant business environment within the region. His exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to the Puerto Rican business community have earned him widespread recognition and respect. Furthermore, he is a proud board member of Grupo 21, which seeks to promote the inclusion of the Puerto Rican diaspora in the federal government.

In addition to McKenzie's exemplary work in the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, he is the founder of McKenzie and Associates, a renowned financial advisory firm. Under his leadership, McKenzie and Associates has earned a reputation for providing clients with financial solutions and strategic counsel worldwide. His visionary approach and exceptional leadership have garnered him and his firm numerous accolades, solidifying McKenzie's reputation as an industry thought leader.

Further cementing his commitment to international cooperation, McKenzie holds the distinguished position of Honorary Consul of Japan in Puerto Rico. Through this diplomatic role, he is fostering strong bilateral relations and promoting business ties between Japan and Puerto Rico, contributing to the growth of global trade and investment.

Upon accepting his appointment to the ICC Executive Board, McKenzie stated, "I am deeply honored and humbled to be named to the Executive Board of the International Chamber of Commerce. This is not only a personal milestone but a testament to the potential and capabilities of Puerto Rico on the global stage. I am committed to representing the United States and Puerto Rico with dedication and vigor, advocating for policies that promote inclusivity, sustainability, and facilitating international trade."

McKenzie, an investment banker, investor, entrepreneur, and diplomat, has vast experience in strategic consulting and corporate financial advisory services. He holds an MBA from Babson College, eight financial certifications, and five regulatory licenses from various regulatory and professional boards and commissions.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is the institutional representative of more than 45 million companies in over 170 countries. ICC's core mission is to make business work for everyone, every day, everywhere. Through a unique mix of advocacy, solutions and standard setting, we promote international trade, responsible business conduct, and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services. Our members include many of the world's leading companies, SMEs, business associations, and local chambers of commerce.

McKenzie & Associates (M&A) is an investment banking and financial services firm founded in 2015, with offices in Puerto Rico and New York. The company provides external CFO and capital markets advisory services, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raise, recapitalizations, and business valuation advisory services. In addition, M&A has equity participation in several small businesses throughout the U.S.

