Burlington Stores Celebrates National Bargain Hunting Week

Burlington, known for its bargains on brand name merchandise, is hosting special activities all week long, including a sweepstakes, a gift card promotion and loyal customer perks

BURLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today through August 20th, Burlington Stores, Inc. , a national discount retailer offering low prices every day on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home, is celebrating the annual observance of, National Bargain Hunting Week, hosted the second week of August each year.

Burlington Stores (PRNewsfoto/AdoptAClassroom.org) (PRNewswire)

Throughout the week, Burlington is offering a treasure trove of excitement for value-minded customers. From back-to-school for the kids, back-to-campus for older students to items for you and others in your family, this exciting event promises to be a week-long celebration of shopping with limited-time offers, surprises, and chances to win amazing prizes.

Shoppers can participate in the following bargain-centric activities:

National Bargain Hunting Week Sweepstakes*: Savvy bargain hunters are encouraged to follow Burlington and share their amazing finds on Instagram (@BurlingtonDeals) to enter for a chance to win one of five $100 Burlington gift cards. Five lucky winners will be randomly selected during the week, turning their bargain hunting skills into a shopping spree.

Private Label Credit Card (PLCC) Signup – Get 2x the Points: As part of this limited-time offer, customers can sign up for Burlington's exclusive PLCC and enjoy the amazing benefit of earning double points on all purchases during National Bargain Hunting Week. Customers can make their savings go even further.

Give a Gift Card & Receive a Gift for You: Burlington understands the joy of giving, and during National Bargain Hunting Week, giving becomes even more rewarding. For every $75 or higher online gift card purchase, customers will receive a $10 Bonus Card for themselves! It's a wonderful way to share the spirit of saving while receiving a little something extra.

Burlington's Bargain of the Day: Check out Burlington's Bargain of the Day on Instagram (@BurlingtonDeals) for inspiration before you head into store to shop for your favorite bargain.

"The annual celebration of National Bargain Hunting Week is a great fit for Burlington, as each day we offer customers amazingly low prices on the brands they know and love. This week, we're thrilled to highlight some of the great bargains in our stores right now, as well as some exciting activities to surprise and delight our customers," said Jennifer Vecchio, Group President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Burlington Stores, Inc.

To find a store near you, visit www.burlington.com and be sure to follow @burlingtondeals on Instagram and TikTok, @burlington on X (Twitter), as well as @burlingtonstores on Facebook.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 933 stores as of the end of the first quarter of Fiscal 2023, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

* NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE US (D.C. AND PUERTO RICO) 18 OR OLDER. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 8/14/23 at 8:00 am and ends 8/18/23 at 11:59 pm (both ET). For Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit (link to official rules) Sponsor: Burlington Stores, Inc., 1830 Route 130 N, Burlington, NJ 08016.

Media Contact:

Lindsi Smith

Tierney

215-790-4355

lindsi.smith@tierneyagency.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Burlington Stores, Inc.