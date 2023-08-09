Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Ginkgo added 21 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q2 2023

Highlighted continued success selling into large established biotech R&D organizations with recently expanded relationships with Sumitomo, Novo Nordisk, and Merck

Ginkgo ended Q2 2023 with approximately $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, providing a strong multi-year runway as Ginkgo continues to drive towards profitability

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA, "Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the second quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com.

"I'm really energized by the work that we have done at Ginkgo this past quarter," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "This has been a record quarter on several dimensions, we launched more programs than we ever have before and are seeing strong output from our Foundry. While we still have much more to do, many of the investments we have made to make biology more like an engineering discipline are paying off. This is being reflected not only in our output but also in the outcomes we're delivering for our partners, and we're honored to have more and more technically sophisticated customers trusting Ginkgo to manage their R&D efforts."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

Added 21 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q2 2023, representing 62% growth over the prior year period

Ginkgo's Cell Engineering segment generated services revenue, which does not include downstream value share revenue, of $44 million , a 72% increase versus the second quarter of 2022

Ginkgo's Biosecurity segment generated $35 million of revenue in the second quarter. As the COVID-19 public health emergency came to an end in the United States during the quarter, Biosecurity revenue continues to shift away from COVID-19 testing programs in schools and communities towards a more recurring model focused on long-term biosecurity infrastructure

Across both segments, Ginkgo continues to advance its relationships with the US government and has been recently awarded contracts from the Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Agency (IARPA) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop improvements in biosecurity and biomanufacturing, in addition to ongoing biosecurity work with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Appointment of Shyam Sankar as Chair of Ginkgo's Board of Directors

Shyam Sankar, who has served on Ginkgo's board of directors since 2015, has been unanimously appointed Chair of Ginkgo's board. Mr. Sankar is the Chief Technology Officer at Palantir Technologies and brings a wealth of experience in key technology and growth areas for Ginkgo, including artificial intelligence and government partnerships. Marijn Dekkers, who has served as Ginkgo's Chair since joining the board in 2019, will remain an active director on the board.

"We are so excited to have Shyam step into this leadership position on our board as we see real opportunities in areas in which he's a world expert, including artificial intelligence," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "Shyam has been extremely helpful over the last eight years of tremendous growth, and we look forward to his guidance and leadership as he steps into this new role. Shyam is building on the strong foundation Marijn has built. I'm extremely grateful for Marijn's leadership and partnership throughout his tenure as Chair and look forward to continued collaboration as he continues in a director role. We look forward to working with both Shyam and Marijn in Ginkgo's next phase of growth."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2023 Total revenue of $81 million , down from $145 million in the comparable prior year period, a decrease of 44% primarily driven by the expected ramp down of K-12 testing in Ginkgo's Biosecurity segment

Second quarter 2023 Cell Engineering revenue of $45 million , up from $44 million in the comparable prior year period

Second quarter 2023 Biosecurity revenue of $35 million with gross profit margin of 49%

Second quarter 2023 Loss from operations of $(184) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $62 million ), compared to Loss from operations of $(648) million in the comparable prior year period (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $607 million ). The stock-based compensation expense primarily relates to the continued GAAP accounting for the modification of restricted stock units issued prior to Ginkgo becoming a public company, as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 13, 2023 , and which we expect will continue to ramp down significantly in the second half of 2023

Second quarter 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $(75) million , down from $(24) million in the comparable prior year period driven by both the higher run-rate of expenses in Cell Engineering and the as-expected decline in Biosecurity revenue

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the second quarter of approximately $1.1 billion puts Ginkgo in a strong financial position to pursue its strategic objectives

Full Year 2023 Outlook

Ginkgo is targeting 100 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2023

Ginkgo is expecting Total revenue of $245 to $260 million in 2023

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com, read our blog, or follow us on social media channels such as X (the social network formerly known as Twitter) (@Ginkgo and @ConcentricByGBW), Instagram (@GinkgoBioworks and @ConcentricByGinkgo), Threads (@ GinkgoBioworks ) or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, including with respect to our balance sheet and cash runway, acquisitions, current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, including opportunities for increased operational efficiency, potential customer success, including successful application of our offerings by our customers, expectations with regard to revenue, the nature of such revenue and any related downstream value share associated with such revenue, expenses, including our stock-based compensation expenses, our full year 2023 outlook, and the market environment, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the uncertainty regarding the demand for passive monitoring programs and biosecurity services, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Ginkgo, including as a result of recent acquisitions, (viii) our ability to realize the expected benefits from and the success of our Foundry platform programs, (ix) our ability to successfully develop engineered cells, bioprocesses, data packages or other deliverables, and (x) the product development or commercialization success of our customers. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













As of June 30, 2023

As of December 31, 2022 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,105,787

$ 1,315,792 Accounts receivable, net

68,019

80,907 Accounts receivable - related parties

899

1,558 Inventory, net

391

4,364 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

48,357

47,458 Total current assets

1,223,453

1,450,079 Property, plant and equipment, net

294,244

314,773 Operating lease right-of-use assets

391,430

400,762 Investments

119,944

112,188 Equity method investments

1,120

1,543 Intangible assets, net

105,033

111,041 Goodwill

58,829

60,210 Other non-current assets

97,946

88,725 Total assets

$ 2,291,999

$ 2,539,321 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 13,630

$ 10,451 Deferred revenue

39,223

47,817 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

110,478

114,694 Total current liabilities

163,331

172,962 Non-current liabilities:







Deferred revenue, net of current portion

179,903

174,767 Operating lease liabilities, non-current

410,938

413,256 Warrant liabilities

14,146

10,868 Other non-current liabilities

20,096

31,191 Total liabilities

788,414

803,044 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value

—

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value

196

190 Additional paid-in capital

6,280,632

6,136,378 Accumulated deficit

(4,775,943)

(4,397,659) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,300)

(2,632) Total stockholders' equity

1,503,585

1,736,277 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,291,999

$ 2,539,321

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 (as adjusted*)

2023

2022 (as adjusted*) Cell Engineering revenue

$ 45,283

$ 44,242

$ 79,379

$ 65,730 Biosecurity revenue:















Product

10,788

3,887

22,454

17,834 Service

24,497

96,489

59,437

229,459 Total revenue

80,568

144,618

161,270

313,023 Costs and operating expenses:















Cost of Biosecurity product revenue

2,034

2,444

6,575

10,539 Cost of Biosecurity service revenue

16,062

61,467

33,896

138,804 Research and development (1)

144,282

290,059

306,921

613,635 General and administrative (1)

102,341

438,427

213,774

873,195 Total operating expenses

264,719

792,397

561,166

1,636,173 Loss from operations

(184,151)

(647,779)

(399,896)

(1,323,150) Other income (expense):















Interest income, net

14,349

2,264

28,894

2,441 Loss on equity method investments

(67)

(10,166)

(1,516)

(31,053) Loss on investments

(2,121)

(38,673)

(8,491)

(38,223) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(4,482)

23,509

(3,278)

108,544 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

—

—

—

15,900 Other income, net

3,224

230

6,152

2,149 Total other income (expense), net

10,903

(22,836)

21,761

59,758 Loss before income taxes

(173,248)

(670,615)

(378,135)

(1,263,392) Income tax expense (benefit)

67

(45)

149

(229) Net loss

(173,315)

(670,570)

(378,284)

(1,263,163) Loss attributable to non-controlling interest

—

(1,745)

—

(3,833) Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks

Holdings, Inc. stockholders

$ (173,315)

$ (668,825)

$ (378,284)

$ (1,259,330) Net loss per share attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks

Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, basic and

diluted

$ (0.09)

$ (0.41)

$ (0.20)

$ (0.78) Weighted average common shares outstanding,

basic and diluted

1,933,437

1,620,704

1,924,251

1,614,138 Comprehensive loss:















Net loss

$ (173,315)

$ (670,570)

$ (378,284)

$ (1,263,163) Other comprehensive income (loss):















Foreign currency translation adjustment

314

(3,141)

1,332

(3,781) Total other comprehensive income (loss)

314

(3,141)

1,332

(3,781) Comprehensive loss

$ (173,001)

$ (673,711)

$ (376,952)

$ (1,266,944)



* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Codification Topic 842, Leases ("ASC 842"). See Note

1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a

summary of the adjustments. (1) R&D and G&A expenses included a significant charge for stock-based compensation expense as a result of the modification

of the vesting terms of RSUs and all related earnout shares. Total stock-based compensation expense, inclusive of employer

payroll taxes, was allocated as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)

2023

2022 (as

adjusted*)

2023

2022 (as

adjusted*) Research and development

$ 40,569

$ 217,291

$ 88,110

$ 483,631 General and administrative

21,908

389,979

49,567

782,674 Total

$ 62,477

$ 607,270

$ 137,677

$ 1,266,305

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)













Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 (as adjusted*) Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (378,284)

$ (1,263,163) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

36,610

17,968 Stock-based compensation

134,474

1,259,336 Loss on equity method investments

1,516

31,053 Loss on investments

8,491

38,223 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

3,278

(108,544) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

8,453

300 Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

—

(15,900) Impairment loss on assets held for sale

9,001

— Non-cash customer consideration

(353)

(18,139) Non-cash lease expense

16,327

7,536 Amortization of finance lease right-of-use assets

569

1,004 Non-cash in-process research and development

3,981

1,162 Other non-cash activity

2,213

502 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

15,397

(38,598) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,538

4,373 Inventory

2,549

(4,740) Operating lease right-of-use assets

4,096

— Other non-current assets

(2,426)

(419) Accounts payable

2,993

10,650 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(6,997)

(12,881) Deferred revenue, current and non-current

(21,372)

(19,708) Operating lease liabilities, current and non-current

(13,250)

(5,332) Other non-current liabilities

(922)

(3,989) Net cash used in operating activities

(164,118)

(119,306) Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash acquired in acquisition

—

1,440 Purchase of convertible note

—

(6,500) Purchases of property and equipment

(32,974)

(13,153) Proceeds from sale of equipment

2,926

77 Prepayment for marketable equity securities

—

(3,691) Deconsolidation of subsidiaries - cash

—

(28,772) Other

(590)

(49) Net cash used in investing activities

(30,638)

(50,648) Cash flows from financing activities:







Principal payments on finance leases

(648)

(609) Contingent consideration payment

(1,042)

(521) Other

(579)

(905) Net cash provided by financing activities

(2,269)

(2,035) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(495)

(104) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(197,520)

(172,093)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,315,792

1,550,004 Restricted cash, beginning of period

53,789

42,924 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,369,581

1,592,928









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

1,105,787

1,377,152 Restricted cash, end of period

66,274

43,683 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 1,172,061

$ 1,420,835











* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842. See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements

contained in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a summary of the adjustments.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022 (as

adjusted*)

2023

2022 (as

adjusted*) Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks

Holdings, Inc. stockholders

$ (173,315)

$ (668,825)

$ (378,284)

$(1,259,330) Interest income, net

(14,349)

(2,264)

(28,894)

(2,441) Income tax expense (benefit)

67

(45)

149

(229) Depreciation and amortization

17,652

9,028

36,610

17,968 EBITDA

(169,945)

(662,106)

(370,419)

(1,244,032) Stock-based compensation (1)

62,477

607,270

137,677

1,266,305 Loss on equity method investments (2)

67

9,952

1,516

30,216 Loss on investments

2,121

38,673

8,491

38,223 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

4,482

(23,509)

3,278

(108,544) Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

—

—

—

(15,900) Merger and acquisition related expenses

(3)

16,493

4,321

34,855

8,167 Asset impairment (4)

9,001

—

9,001

— Change in fair value of convertible notes

(152)

906

(196)

332 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (75,456)

$ (24,493)

$ (175,797)

$ (25,233)





* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842. See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements

contained in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a summary of the adjustments.







(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, includes $1.0 million and $3.2 million, respectively, in employer payroll

taxes. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes $0.8 million and $7.0 million, respectively, in employer

payroll taxes. (2) Represents losses on equity method investments under the hypothetical liquidation at book value method, net of losses

attributable to non-controlling interests. (3) Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions including (i) due diligence, legal,

consulting and accounting fees associated with acquisitions, (ii) post-acquisition employee retention bonuses and severance

payments, (iii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from acquisitions, and (iv) acquired

intangible assets expensed as in-process research and development associated with asset acquisitions. (4) Represents impairment loss on lab equipment acquired as part of the Zymergen, Inc. acquisition.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022 (as

adjusted*)

2023

2022 (as

adjusted*) Revenue:













Cell Engineering $ 45,283

$ 44,242

$ 79,379

$ 65,730 Biosecurity 35,285

100,376

81,891

247,293 Total revenue 80,568

144,618

161,270

313,023 Segment cost of revenue:













Biosecurity 18,096

63,911

40,471

149,343 Segment research and development expense:













Cell Engineering 86,083

63,948

184,605

112,359 Biosecurity 528

443

1,095

960 Total segment research and development

expense 86,611

64,391

185,700

113,319 Segment general and administrative expense:













Cell Engineering 50,907

36,601

112,599

63,294 Biosecurity 16,699

12,409

30,655

25,644 Total segment general and administrative

expense 67,606

49,010

143,254

88,938 Segment operating (loss) income:













Cell Engineering (91,707)

(56,307)

(217,825)

(109,923) Biosecurity (38)

23,613

9,670

71,346 Total segment operating loss (91,745)

(32,694)

(208,155)

(38,577) Operating expenses not allocated to segments:













Stock-based compensation (1) 62,477

607,270

137,677

1,266,305 Depreciation and amortization 17,652

9,028

36,610

17,968 Asset impairment 9,001

—

9,001

— Change in fair value of contingent

consideration liability 3,276

(1,213)

8,453

300 Loss from operations $ (184,151)

$ (647,779)

$ (399,896)

$ (1,323,150)















* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the adoption of ASC 842. See Note 1 to the condensed consolidated financial statements

contained in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for a summary of the adjustments.

(1) Includes $1.0 million and $0.8 million in employer payroll taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022,

respectively, and $3.2 million and $7.0 million in employer payroll taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022,

respectively.

