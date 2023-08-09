BELINDA SIGNS EXCLUSIVITY CONTRACT WITH WARNER MUSIC

SEE OFFICIAL PHOTOS HERE

MIAMI, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Belinda's name has always been synonymous with success, recognition, and a diverse career in television, platforms, fashion, and, of course, music. So, it comes as no surprise that she has partnered with Warner Music for a new phase in her career. This collaboration had been pursued for some time, resulting in an alliance with one of the top singers in the global music scene.

Left to right: Tomas Rodriguez (Managing Director, WML Mexico), Belinda (Artist), Alejandro Duque (President, Warner Music Latina) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to welcome Belinda, one of the most important artists in Latin pop music, to our WML family. Her undeniable talent, versatility, and dedication to her art make her a unique and exceptional artist. We are excited to accompany her on this new stage of her career, confident that together, we will reach new horizons and make history in her return to music." - Alejandro Duque, President of Warner Music Latina.

Belinda's captivating beauty, talent that shines on any stage worldwide, and unparalleled charisma have fueled a fruitful career, making her music the soundtrack for millions. She has proven that there is no one quite like her in the music scene.

Her successes, including "Dopamina," "Luz sin Gravedad," "Egoísta," "Bella Traición," and "En la Obscuridad," showcase the eclectic style that she has honed over the years. With four studio albums released and numerous collaborations with artists like Pitbull, Los Ángeles Azules, Ana Mena, Abraham Mateo, and Steve Aoki, Belinda has confidently positioned herself across various musical genres.

Beyond music, Belinda has extended her career to television projects, series, streaming platforms, theater, and modeling. She has taken on diverse roles, even as a producer and director. Undoubtedly, Belinda is an artist committed to her growth, perfectly understanding the path she wants to take with her music and image. She stands as a woman like few others in the entertainment industry.

Now, Belinda is preparing for a new chapter in her life, signing an exclusive contract with Warner Music, adding her to their roster. Warner Music believes in the great talent she has demonstrated as both an actress and singer over the years, and they hope to elevate her to new heights. As the Princess of Latin Pop, she continues to captivate millions through her vision and music. In the coming months, Belinda will focus on recording new music and pursuing more projects, which she will soon unveil.

