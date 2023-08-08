Sheer Logistics Introduces Customized Scope 3 Carbon Dioxide Emissions Dashboards to Help Shippers Achieve Their ESG Goals

Real-time dashboards are powered by SheerExchange, Sheer's proprietary integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS)

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheer Logistics, a premier provider of Managed Transportation Services, TMS technology and integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies, today announced the introduction of customized ESG dashboards that empower its clients to track and measure their Scope 3 carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in real-time across all modes of transportation in their supply chain.

Measure and monitor your Scope 3 transportation-related CO2 emissions with Sheer Logistics' customized dashboards. (PRNewswire)

"We are proud to support our clients in their mission of building more sustainable supply chains."

The customized Scope 3 CO2 dashboards are enabled by SheerExchange, Sheer's proprietary integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS). SheerExchange acts as a "universal translator" that quickly and seamlessly connects and automates the supply chain, including vendors and industry leading technologies such as ERPs, Fuel Programs, Rating Engines, Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVPs) and more.

SheerExchange connects disparate systems, normalizes and warehouses the aggregated data, and provides easy access to actionable business intelligence. Aggregating transportation data in a single location allows Sheer's clients to accurately track, measure, and report on their Scope 3 CO2 emissions. Sheer Logistics leverages the framework developed by the Global Logistics Emissions Council (GLEC) to ensure its clients' Scope 3 CO2 emissions are measured using a harmonized and globally recognized standard.

"Scope 3 transportation-related emissions represent a significant share of global greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), but many mid-market shippers lack the visibility they need to successfully manage their emissions to their carbon reduction goals" said Rob Cook, CTO at Sheer Logistics. "SheerExchange empowers shippers by making it easy to capture and measure their CO2 emissions, so they know where to focus their decarbonization initiatives for maximum impact. We are proud to support our clients in their mission of building more sustainable supply chains."

Learn more about Sheer's Scope 3 Carbon Dioxide Emissions Dashboards here.

About Sheer Logistics

Sheer Logistics is a premier provider of logistics and supply chain management solutions purpose-built for mid-market companies. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by mid-sized businesses, Sheer Logistics offers customized solutions that help companies optimize their supply chains, reduce costs, and improve efficiency while gaining visibility to actionable business intelligence empowering and improving management decisions.

The company's comprehensive range of services includes Managed Transportation, SheerTMS (Transportation Management System), the SheerExchange Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), supply chain consulting, value-added strategic multimodal capacity solutions and more.

By leveraging leading technology and a team of experienced professionals, Sheer Logistics provides mid-sized businesses with the tools and expertise they need to compete in an ever-changing global marketplace. With a focus on building long-term relationships through transparency, trust and providing exceptional customer service, Sheer Logistics is dedicated to helping mid-market companies succeed and drive profitable growth.

For more information, please visit www.sheerlogistics.com and follow us at https://www.linkedin.com/company/sheer-logistics.

Sheer Logistics (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sheer Logistics