Pegasus secures warehouse facility with a leading bank

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasus Legal Capital, LLC ("Pegasus") (mylawfunds.com), one of the preeminent pre-settlement legal funding companies in the U.S., announced today that it has recently closed a senior debt transaction with East West Bank. This marks another significant capital market transaction for the company and proceeds from the transaction will enable Pegasus to continue its growth across the United States.

Pegasus Managing Director, Max Alperovich commented, "With the addition of the new facility Pegasus will now be able to further expand its business in the personal injury market all while maintaining its industry leading service."

East West Bank Managing Director, David Hough, commented, "As the leading bank lender to the litigation finance market, East West Bank is pleased to engage with the Pegasus management team, and provide a senior, secured capital facility that will fuel their continued future growth. The entire Pegasus management team has a deep, demonstrated commitment to their customers and to the broader personal injury market."

GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC acted as financial advisor to Pegasus in connection with the transaction.

Pegasus is a proud member of the American Legal Finance Association (ALFA), which is comprised of companies nationwide that provide non-recourse funds to personal injury victims. One of the goals of ALFA was to create industry standards within the legal funding industry regarding transparency in each funding transaction with upfront clear disclosure to consumers.

East West Bank provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West Bancorp, Inc. is a public company with total assets of $68.5 billion. The company's wholly-owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, and operates over 120 locations in the United States and in Asia. The Bank's markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

