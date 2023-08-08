Committed to continuously improving technology and customer experience, Customers Bank is partnering with DocFox for a faster, easier, and more secure business account opening process.

BOSTON, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocFox, the leading provider of commercial account opening software for banks, has partnered with Customers Bank, a super-community bank with over $20 billion in assets, to provide a new, digital onboarding experience for their commercial customers. Focused on bringing enhanced digital experiences to their commercial operations, the partnership is one of Customers Bank's first steps towards improving their technology platform.

Customers Bank to Offer Fast, Digital Account Opening for Commercial Clients with DocFox (PRNewswire)

"With DocFox, we're creating a simple and seamless customer journey for commercial customers, enabling them to begin banking with Customers Bank as quickly as possible," says Geisa Balla, SVP and Head of Digital Product Management at Customers Bank. "Having the right partners on this journey with us is critical, and I am thrilled to be working with DocFox to further enhance our commercial product suite with a fully digital onboarding solution."

Using DocFox, Customers Bank commercial customers can now open new accounts using a fully-online platform which guides them through what can often be a complex process. Both commercial clients and bankers have full visibility into the process, which automatically checks documentation for validity and completeness, with any concerns routed directly to bankers and customers for review.

"Customers Bank is taking a technology-forward approach to commercial banking, and it's an honor to be a part of their strategy to improve their customer experience," says Ryan Canin, CEO and Co-founder of DocFox. "Our mission is to help banks not only help their customers, but also themselves, with easier and streamlined account opening experiences that eliminate the roadblocks and headaches associated with manual processes. We are excited to have Customers Bank join us in that endeavor."

DocFox is the leading provider of commercial bank account opening software that streamlines and reduces business account opening duration from weeks to hours. DocFox is the only account opening solution that is purpose-built for commercial accounts with the mission to create commercial account opening that banks and their clients love. Founded in 2016, DocFox has over 300 clients with leading institutions across the world.

