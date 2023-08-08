CLINICAL SKINCARE BRAND MATTER OF FACT NOW AVAILABLE ON SEPHORA.COM + WILL BE IN US STORES NATIONWIDE STARTING 8/25

Products from the founder-formulated clinical skincare line are now available to clients on Sephora.com and in 270 brick-and-mortar locations across the US later this month

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning clinical skincare brand, MATTER OF FACT is now available on Sephora.com , marking their first-ever multi-channel retail expansion. Clients will be able to purchase all products from the brand starting today via Sephora.com and in 270 Sephora brick-and-mortar locations nationwide starting August 25.

MATTER OF FACT's journey began fifteen years ago, when CEO, founder and formulator Paul Baek began seeking gentle, effective solutions for his acne prone skin, which was presenting a challenge for him in his then-role as a professional K-Pop musician. Already having a deep interest and appreciation for skincare formulation, Paul wondered whether he could find a way of combining potent active ingredients that delivered powerful results without the adverse reactions that he was experiencing with the products that were available to him at the time.

"We are so honored to officially be a part of the Sephora family and have the chance to share our work with their wonderful community! Knowing people will consider using their hard earned money on our products is something I take seriously. Through our straightforward formulations, combined with our rigorous approach to testing, we hope to delight Sephora clients.

Sephora has been a force of nature in the world of beauty and self-care products for many years now, and to be among the brands represented in their legendary spaces is a dream come true." - PAUL BAEK, FORMULATOR + FOUNDER, MATTER OF FACT

MATTER OF FACT's approach to skincare is unique in many ways, but one key point of difference is the brand's clinical commitment where its products and formulations are concerned. MATTER OF FACT's clinical commitment is designed to provide clients with a clear understanding of what concerns a product can realistically address, in what time frame, and to what degree. They run thousands of hours of testing on their products to ensure a data-rich, verifiable approach. The clinical commitment comprises three key components:

An Unbiased Approach: Tests are only administered by independent, third-party labs. Running clinical studies through independent, third-party labs ensures that any bias that may be introduced into the study is minimized and that the results from testing are solely from the product's performance. Reflective of the Real World: Products are tested on a diverse range of skin tones. It's important to conduct clinical testing on a wide range of skin tones and ages because it allows the results to more closely reflect the experience of a real-world user of the product. MATTER OF FACT uses the Fitzpatrick Phototypes Scale I-VI in their testing protocols to ensure diversity and representation in their clinical tests. Robust Measurement of Results: Results of MATTER OF FACT's clinical testing is measured in three different ways to ensure strong claims substantiation for their products. Dermatologist and expert grading: a trained expert observes and notes a difference in skin over a period of time. For example, a dermatologist sees a difference in the severity of skin wrinkling before and after 4 weeks of product use. Instrumental measurements: use of specialized equipment to objectively measure changes in the skin. MATTER OF FACT uses a Visia CR machine to measure wrinkle visibility to confirm an improvement before and after 8 weeks of product use. Self-assessments: reports pertaining to users of the product seeing and feeling a difference in their skin. This is important because even if a trained expert can see a difference, and that difference can be measured through specialized equipment, if the user doesn't perceive an improvement in skin after weeks of use, they are unlikely to be happy with the product.

More details about MATTER OF FACT's clinical commitment can be found on the MATTER OF FACT website . MATTER OF FACT's official launch on Sephora.com and in Sephora stores includes the below products:

NEW Wrinkle + Texture Concentrate (MSRP $98 ) : launched in July 2023 , Wrinkle + Texture Concentrate is a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending treatment that combines retinol, Vitamin C and azelaic acid into one formula; the product is clinically proven to visibly improve multiple signs of aging including wrinkles, dark spots, skin texture and tone via the use of MATTER OF FACT's "combination therapy" approach. : launched in, Wrinkle + Texture Concentrate is a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending treatment that combines retinol, Vitamin C and azelaic acid into one formula; the product is clinically proven to visibly improve multiple signs of aging including wrinkles, dark spots, skin texture and tone via the use of MATTER OF FACT's "combination therapy" approach.

Brightening + Firming Serum (formerly Ascorbic Acid 20; MSRP $92 ) : a first of its kind, this highly-stabilized, patent-pending waterless formula allows for fast and effortless penetration, delivering a potent 20% dose of fully dissolved L-Ascorbic acid for better absorption. : a first of its kind, this highly-stabilized, patent-pending waterless formula allows for fast and effortless penetration, delivering a potent 20% dose of fully dissolved L-Ascorbic acid for better absorption.

Minimalist Hydrating Moisturizer (MSRP $68 ) : dermatologically-tested for sensitive skin, this lightweight, luxurious cream formula delivers comforting, non-greasy hydration that helps support the moisture barrier and strengthen the skin's natural defenses. This patent-pending formula forgoes any unnecessary additives, ensuring soothing hydration for a wide range of skin types. : dermatologically-tested for sensitive skin, this lightweight, luxurious cream formula delivers comforting, non-greasy hydration that helps support the moisture barrier and strengthen the skin's natural defenses. This patent-pending formula forgoes any unnecessary additives, ensuring soothing hydration for a wide range of skin types.

Barrier + Antioxidant Treatment (MSRP: $68 ) : contains a concentrated dose of skin-mimicking lipids and free radical-fighting antioxidants, this treatment supports more resilient, radiant, and restored skin. : contains a concentrated dose of skin-mimicking lipids and free radical-fighting antioxidants, this treatment supports more resilient, radiant, and restored skin.

Resurfacing + Hydrating Serum (MSRP $88 ): a radiance-enhancing, pore-clarifying, multi-acid mixer balanced with potent anti-irritants and hydrators that delivers powerful exfoliation without irritation. : a radiance-enhancing, pore-clarifying, multi-acid mixer balanced with potent anti-irritants and hydrators that delivers powerful exfoliation without irritation.

ABOUT MATTER OF FACT

Launched in 2021, MATTER OF FACT is an award-winning clinical skincare brand led by Paul Baek, founder, formulator and CEO. The company's brand philosophy focuses on the development of innovative products made with clinically proven ingredients that have been formulated with patent-pending technologies, allowing for a first-of-its-kind combination therapy, multi-benefit user experience. In addition to this, a rigorous commitment to research and development enables the brand to provide straightforward information to its clients, empowering them to make the best decisions for their skin health and longevity.

