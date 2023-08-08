BrokerTech Ventures and InsureTech Connect Announce 3rd Year of Collaboration

BrokerTech Ventures to fuel BrokerTech Connect during ITC Vegas 2023 Conference

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrokerTech Ventures (BTV), the industry's first broker-led group and accelerator program chartered by 12 super-regional independent brokerage firms, announced the 3rd year of a strategic collaboration with InsureTech Connect (ITC), the world's largest gathering of insurance innovation (insurtech) conference and convening platform. BTV will once again fuel ITC's BrokerTech Connect, an insurtech series during the conference for the broker-centric community, on Tuesday, October 31, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are extremely excited about this third year of collaboration between BTV and InsureTech Connect," said Dan Keough, Holmes Murphy Chairman and CEO and BTV Co-CEO. "The ITC platform brings together the greatest minds around insurtech trends, technologies, and applications. Our desire to engage in and fuel BrokerTech Connect comes from BTV's industry position as the convener of broker-centric innovation, ideation, and communication for the global insurance ecosystem. We represent the brokerage community and the voice of the client, and we believe there is significant value in the community the ITC team has been building since 2016."

BTV and ITC partnered not only in 2020, as they collaborated around the Agency Connect Virtual Conference, which attracted 2,000+ brokers, agents, and broker tech attendees from across the globe, but also in 2021 and 2022, as BTV led out ITC's BrokerTech Connect.

"We're excited to partner with BrokerTech Ventures once again for BrokerTech Connect at ITC Vegas 2023," said Bill Harris, Chief Revenue Officer and Event Director. "BTV is the leader in this space, and as distribution solutions continue to be top of mind for every carrier, brokers and agencies continue to use the BrokerTech Connect kickoff session and expanded expo hall hub as a way to meet innovators, share new strategies, and discover new solutions."

The BTV 2023 Accelerator program and 4th cohort class recently rounded out its session during which time BTV provided funding, a curriculum, and an intentional network exposure to the 12 startups from around the world who were selected.

BTV also recently announced the launch of the BrokerTech Fund, the first venture capital fund focused on early-stage insurtech companies developing broker-centric technology solutions. Limited partners of the $34 million Fund include Holmes Murphy, M3 Insurance, Baldwin Risk Partners, UNICO Group, IMA Financial Group, and Christensen Group.

"BTV now represents a combined 26 premiere insurance brands, as well as multi-billions of dollars of collective distribution, which is just outstanding," said Susan Hatten, BTV COO. "Our goal with BrokerTech Connect will be to bring this knowledge to the table and include broker-centric thought leaders, industry expertise, entertainment, and a BTV exhibition on the ITC floor featuring the insurtech companies that were a part of our 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Accelerator cohort classes."

"As BTV continues to grow the depth and breadth of our industry relationships within the insurtech space, building an alliance with InsureTech Connect made sense," said Keough. "We bring the broker-centric insights to collaborate around BrokerTech Connect, and we are thrilled to work with the ITC team to create an even greater experience by leveraging our BTV brand and community."

For more information on BrokerTech Connect or to register to attend, please visit https://vegas.insuretechconnect.com/brokertech-connect/.

About BrokerTech Ventures

Based in the insurance nucleus of Des Moines, Iowa, BrokerTech Ventures (BTV) is the first broker-led convening platform and accelerator program focused on delivering innovation to the insurance broker industry. Founded in 2019, BTV provides a venue for the best minds in insurance and technology to collaborate and bring to market leading-edge ideas and solutions. BTV invests in the research and testing for each of the chosen startups, provides access to veteran industry mentors, and helps scale the technology to market through broker distribution channels. Learn more at www.brokertechventures.com, or follow us on Twitter (@BrokerTechVen), LinkedIn, or Facebook.

About InsureTech Connect

Founded in 2016, ITC Vegas from InsureTech Connect (ITC) is the world's largest gathering of insurance innovation, offering unparalleled access to the largest and most comprehensive gathering of tech entrepreneurs, investors, and insurance industry executives from across the globe. From its inception, ITC Vegas has focused on providing exceptional experiences and an unmatched platform for connections, idea sharing, and solutions, that amplify new technology, thought leaders, and innovators. Over the last eight years, 30,000 people from 65+ countries have attended ITC Vegas, and ITC continues to expand worldwide with the introduction of ITC Asia in 2022, followed by the launch of ITC LATAM and ITC DIA Europe in 2023. Learn more at vegas.insuretechconnect.com.

Contact: Adam Scheurenbrand

(515) 205-4080

ascheurenbrand@ls2group.com

View original content:

SOURCE BrokerTech Ventures