Scouting Settlement Trust Launches Portal to Begin Processing Abuse Claims

Scouting Settlement Trust, the fund established to compensate the 82,000 survivors of sexual abuse who filed claims against the Boy Scouts of America, today announced the launch of its online portal to begin the processing of those claims.

“This day has been long in coming and is the beginning of a process intended to provide, finally, a measure of justice to Survivors,” said the Hon. Barbara J. Houser (Ret.), the Trustee overseeing administration and distribution of the fund. “Every member of my team is dedicated to working diligently on behalf of Survivors with valid abuse claims. We know that we will never make Survivors ‘whole,’ but the Trust and its team will ensure that the Survivors are heard, that they are recognized and that their claims are evaluated fairly, compassionately and with respect for everyone involved.”

Houser said the first group of Survivors to be eligible for claims processing are the approximately 7,000 who selected the Expedited Distribution (or "quick pay") liquidated payout when they submitted their ballots on the BSA's plan of reorganization in March 2022.

A longer Trust Claims (non-expedited) questionnaire for the remaining approximately 75,000 Claimants will be provided within the next several weeks. Claimants or their counsel will receive the detailed questionnaire as well as additional instructions and deadlines when the online portal becomes available to them. Although speed is a priority, Houser said the Trust has a duty to treat all abuse claims securely, with a guarantee of fairness and confidentiality.

The Trust was established as part of the BSA's Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan of reorganization, but the Trust's work was delayed by multiple appeals of confirmation of that plan. Following approval of the plan by the Bankruptcy Court and the District Court on appeal, the Trust was authorized to begin its work earlier this year – which involves maximizing the value of the assets contributed to the Trust by BSA and others, evaluating claims and delivering compensation to Survivors with valid claims. At confirmation of the plan, the Trust's compensation fund was valued at approximately $2.5 billion. Other causes of action against third parties may increase the fund further.

Additional information can be found at www.scoutingsettlementtrust.com.

