VTech® Announces Exciting New Additions to Switch & Go® Line

Transform Playtime Adventures with Switch & Go®

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced exciting new additions to its popular, interactive Switch & Go® line, offering new characters that transform between creatures and vehicles for the ultimate play experience. The new line-up includes the Switch & Go 3-in-1 Rescue Rex, Triceratops Fire Truck and 2-in-1 Spino Speedster.

VTech® Switch & Go® 2-in-1 Spino Speedster (PRNewswire)

"Transforming Switch & Go toys from vehicle to creature and back again makes playtime even more exciting for kids, letting them race a cool car one moment and command a roaring dino the next," said Danielle Norwood, Vice President, Marketing, VTech Electronics North America. "Our new fall introductions feature even more opportunities for big adventures, with a rescue fleet that comes together to form a giant 3-in-1 Rescue Rex, letting kids use their imaginations to save the day."

VTech puts kids' imaginations in the driver's seat with its new Switch & Go toys. The 3-in-1 Rescue Rex transforms playtime adventures with three rescue vehicles that easily combine into one big T-Rex, while featuring cool action sounds, phrases and animations. With the Triceratops Fire Truck, kids can switch from a speedy fire truck to a powerful Triceratops that can help stomp out a fire. The 2-in-1 Spino Speedster transforms from a Spinosaurus and Pterodactyl that roar and soar into an awesome mega car. These Switch & Go toys feature LCD screens that display either a driver's friendly face or fierce creature eyes, with awesome sound effects correlating to the mode the toy is in and an action button for even more imaginative play.

The new Switch & Go toys, recommended for ages 4 years and up, are available now at retailers nationwide. Highlights include:

Switch & Go® 3-in-1 Rescue Rex: Fly, zoom and roar with the Switch & Go® 3-in-1 Rescue Rex! Easily combine the fire truck, rescue copter and electronic police car into a roaring T-Rex over twenty inches long. The speedy police car features lights, phrases and an animated driver. Here comes the fire truck! Swing the ladder around and extend it. Whap-whap-whap! Spin the propeller on the helicopter to amp up imagination. Now put them all together to create a big T-Rex, coming to the rescue! Hear its mighty roar and see its animated dino eyes. Cool action sounds, phrases and digital effects inspire play and adventure. (MSRP: $42.99)

Switch & Go® Triceratops Fire Truck: Roll out with the Switch & Go® Triceratops Fire Truck! Easily transform the ferocious Triceratops into a blazing-fast fire truck that features lights, phrases and an animated firefighter. Fire the water cannon to get the flames under control. Let's see what this engine can do! Now switch things up and transform the fire truck back into a dino with intense animated eyes. Where there's smoke there's fire! Launch the rescue cycle to check it out, then help the Triceratops stomp out the fire. Awesome action sounds, phrases and digital effects inspire adventure. (MSRP: $34.99)

Switch & Go® 2-in-1 Spino Speedster: Transform playtime adventures with the Switch & Go® 2-in-1 Spino Speedster! Easily combine the fiery-eyed, light-up Spinosaurus with the Pterodactyl into a fireball-launching mega car. Fuel-injected trouble is on the way! Launch two fireballs from the back of the mega car. Sneak attack! Now switch things up and press the power boost button to launch the Spinosaurus and instantly transform the speedster mega car into two dinos. There's no stopping this spiny stomper! Check out its fiery light-up eyes. Then pick up the Pterodactyl to take imagination on the fly. Roar, soar and launch! (MSRP: $27.99)

For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

lfagan@coynepr.com

VTech® Switch & Go® Triceratops Fire Truck (PRNewswire)

VTech logo (PRNewsfoto/VTech) (PRNewswire)

