Sengled Matter Smart Bulb Now Available on Amazon

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers can now purchase one of the industry's first Matter-enabled smart light bulbs by Sengled, the smart lighting expert, available on Amazon.

Sengled's bulb uses Matter, designed to make it easier to connect your entire home.

This Sengled LED smart multicolor bulb uses Matter, the latest smart home connectivity protocol designed to make it easier for you to connect your entire home. Matter aims to ensure that all smart home devices, systems, and voice assistants speak the same language. To bring this product to market quickly and provide customers with an excellent Matter setup experience, this Sengled smart bulb was developed using Amazon's Alexa Connect Kit SDK for Matter.

The benefits and features of the bulb include:

Technology Upgrade with Faster Connectivity & Interoperability: New to smart home? Set up this smart bulb and get started with Alexa. Already have a smart home? This bulb easily integrates into your existing setup. With Matter, you can use your platform of choice and aren't required to use multiple apps to use your devices.

Amazon's Frustration-Free Setup, Secure Control: This smart bulb offers Amazon's Frustration-Free Setup experience with Alexa. After purchasing and receiving this smart bulb from Amazon, screw in the light bulb, open the Alexa app and get started instantaneously. Ensure you have a Matter-compatible hub, like a compatible Amazon Echo device at home. The smart bulb can be set up with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only. You can also set up and control this smart bulb with other smart home ecosystems like Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings.

Guaranteed Quality, Seamless Integration: Sengled uses advanced technology, creating high-quality, visually appealing LED lights with 16 million brilliant colors. Best-in-class 90 Color Rendering Index (CRI) results in true color rendering and representation. The 60-watt equivalent bulb can save up to 80% energy. Comes with a 2-year warranty.

Choice of Hands-Free Voice or App Control: The convenience of smart lighting allows you to use voice commands or a mobile app to easily control the lights, like adjusting brightness or colors, creating groups to control multiple lights at once, and routines to automate your schedules. Get started using this smart bulb with your compatible Amazon Echo device and the Alexa app.

"Sengled is proud to be leading the way when it comes to Matter devices," said Sengled Vice President Ted Zhang. "By leveraging this new technology, Sengled is helping make your smart home even easier and more versatile."

Sengled, the smart lighting expert, is an industry leader, frequently at the forefront of product innovation. The company is the proud winner of 17 industry awards, including multiple CES Innovation Awards, has received media coverage in major publications, and is backed by Sengled's 1,100 global patents. Learn more at https://us.sengled.com/ .

