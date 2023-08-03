OLLIE'S RAISES OVER $600,000 FOR CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS

Extreme Value Retailer Raises Funds for Children's Hospitals Across 29 States

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ollie's Bargain Outlet, Inc., America's largest closeout retailer, partnered with Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) and raised more than $600,000 through an in-store fundraising campaign, which ran from June 11th through July 8th. Our 480 participating stores in 29 states collected these donations, which will benefit 88 local member hospitals in communities Ollie's serves.

"We have been in business for more than 40 years and giving back to kids in the communities we serve is an integral part of our core values," said John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This year, we are thrilled to have helped more hospitals than ever, thanks to the hard work of our associates and generous donations from our customers to help children with medical needs."

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds for 170 children's hospitals across the U.S. and Canada, helping every child receive the best possible care. Whether investing in research, training the next generation of doctors and nurses, or offering families peace of mind, these funds are used where they are needed most.

"Dedicated partners like Ollie's are critical to helping kids get the best possible care, no matter life's circumstances," said Teri Nestel, President and CEO of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. "For more than a decade, Ollie's employees and customers have rallied around our cause and made a real and lasting impact on the communities in which they operate, and we couldn't be more grateful for their support."

About Ollie's

We are America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, offering Real Brands and Real Bargain prices®! We offer extreme value on brand name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids, and more. We currently operate 482 stores in 29 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.us

About CMN Hospitals

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations go to local hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services. When we improve the health of all children and allow them the opportunity to reach their full potential, we also improve our communities for years to come. Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

CMN Miracle Child Kyle Gouldner visits the team at the Ollie’s store in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. (PRNewswire)

