Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

--Revenue increased 19% powered by 8% same-store sales growth and 7% net store growth--

--Net Income increased to $38 million vs a Net Loss of $57 million in prior year--

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 12% to $151 million--

--Updates Full Year 2023 Guidance--

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2023.

For the second quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $606.9 million, up 19 percent versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.7 billion, up 18 percent versus the prior year driven by 8 percent same-store sales growth and 7 percent net store growth. The company added 74 new stores in the quarter.

Net Income increased to $37.7 million or $0.22 per diluted share versus a Net Loss in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 decreased 18 percent to $49.1 million or $0.29 per diluted share1, and Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 12 percent to $151.0 million. Cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended July 1, 2023, was $114.6 million compared to $75.4 million in the prior year.

"The power of our portfolio approach continues to be evident, as our needs-based businesses helped us deliver a solid quarter despite the performance of our Car Wash segment, which has been impacted by softer consumer demand, and our U.S. glass business, which has been impacted by integration delays. While we continued to deliver positive same-store sales growth and net store growth in both the quarter and the first half, we are updating our full-year guidance to reflect these weaker than anticipated performances," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I remain confident in Driven's mid- and long-term strategy and in achieving our long-term Adjusted EBITDA target of at least $850 million by the end of 2026."

Second Quarter 2023 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales (in millions) Store Count Same-Store Sales Revenue (in millions) Segment Adjusted EBITDA1 (in millions) Maintenance $ 484.6 1,694 10.2 % $ 242.3 $ 85.8 Car Wash 163.2 1,131 (4.0) % 164.8 43.3 Paint, Collision & Glass 892.5 1,905 12.2 % 133.2 41.2 Platform Services 118.7 208 (11.3) % 57.3 22.5 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 9.3

Total $ 1,659.0 4,938 7.6 % $ 606.9

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the second quarter with total liquidity of $492.6 million consisting of $212.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $280.5 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This does not include the additional $135.0 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand its variable funding note borrowing capacity when the Company elects to exercise it, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance

Based on weaker than anticipated performance in the Car Wash segment and U.S. glass business, the Company is updating its guidance for fiscal year 2023.



Prior Guidance Updated Guidance Revenue $2.35 billion $2.30 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 $590 million $535 million Adjusted EPS1 $1.21 $0.92



Note: The Company has not included future M&A in its guidance for fiscal year 2023.

____________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein.

Conference Call

Driven Brands will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results today, Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8:30am ET. The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed by visiting Driven Brands' Investor Relations website at investors.drivenbrands.com. A replay of the call will be available until October 31, 2023.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands™, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 4,900 locations across 14 countries, and services over 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue from more than $6.1 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; and (iv) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 Revenue:













Franchise royalties and fees $ 49,805

$ 44,850

$ 93,320

$ 82,738 Company-operated store sales 394,578

323,885

770,644

616,276 Independently-operated store sales 61,533

54,942

114,065

118,031 Advertising contributions 24,749

22,091

46,426

41,789 Supply and other revenue 76,186

62,856

144,863

118,113 Total revenue 606,851

508,624

1,169,318

976,947 Operating expenses:













Company-operated store expenses 257,040

192,939

500,449

370,806 Independently-operated store expenses 31,958

28,843

61,322

62,142 Advertising expenses 24,749

22,091

46,426

41,789 Supply and other expenses 42,106

35,800

79,372

68,574 Selling, general and administrative expenses 96,815

97,977

209,143

190,197 Acquisition costs 3,750

3,338

5,597

7,656 Store opening costs 1,377

666

2,402

1,172 Depreciation and amortization 45,419

38,087

83,617

71,110 Trade name impairment —

125,450

—

125,450 Asset impairment charges and lease terminations 6,044

(882)

6,211

16 Total operating expenses 509,258

544,309

994,539

938,912 Operating income (loss) 97,593

(35,685)

174,779

38,035 Other expenses, net:













Interest expense, net 40,871

26,270

79,012

51,623 (Gain) loss on foreign currency transactions, net (1,302)

13,937

(2,977)

14,908 Total other expenses, net 39,569

40,207

76,035

66,531 Net income (loss) before taxes 58,024

(75,892)

98,744

(28,496) Income tax expense 20,275

(18,848)

31,246

(5,880) Net income (loss) 37,749

(57,044)

67,498

(22,616) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests —

—

—

(15) Net income (loss) attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $ 37,749

$ (57,044)

$ 67,498

$ (22,601)















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.23

$ (0.34)

$ 0.41

$ (0.14) Diluted $ 0.22

$ (0.34)

$ 0.40

$ (0.14) Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 162,911

162,781

162,848

162,772 Diluted 166,888

162,781

166,882

162,772

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) July 1, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,123

$ 227,110 Restricted cash 657

792 Accounts and notes receivable, net 200,377

179,888 Inventory 83,036

72,040 Prepaid and other assets 52,353

40,084 Income tax receivable 14,344

15,075 Advertising fund assets, restricted 51,210

36,421 Total current assets 614,100

571,410 Other assets 36,923

30,561 Property and equipment, net 1,677,804

1,545,738 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,449,708

1,299,189 Deferred commissions 6,400

7,121 Intangibles, net 755,990

765,903 Goodwill 2,299,953

2,277,065 Deferred tax assets 3,030

2,911 Total assets $ 6,843,908

$ 6,499,898 Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 81,751

$ 60,606 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 311,352

317,318 Income tax payable 3,145

4,454 Current portion of long-term debt 32,044

32,986 Income tax receivable liability 53,781

53,328 Advertising fund liabilities 36,910

36,726 Total current liabilities 518,983

505,418 Long-term debt 2,779,511

2,705,281 Deferred tax liabilities 297,884

276,749 Operating lease liabilities 1,320,670

1,177,501 Income tax receivable liability 117,915

117,915 Deferred revenue 31,132

30,046 Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities 30,155

33,419 Total liabilities 5,096,250

4,846,329 Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 167,366,561 and 167,404,047 shares outstanding; respectively 1,674

1,674 Additional paid-in capital 1,637,945

1,628,904 Retained earnings 152,293

84,795 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,898)

(62,435) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 1,747,014

1,652,938 Non-controlling interests 644

631 Total shareholders' equity 1,747,658

1,653,569 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,843,908

$ 6,499,898

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Six Months Ended (in thousands) July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 67,498

$ (22,616) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 83,617

71,110 Trade name impairment —

125,450 Equity-based compensation expense 7,049

6,851 (Gain) loss on foreign denominated transactions (1,723)

14,908 (Gain) loss on foreign currency derivatives (1,254)

— Loss (gain) on sale of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions (12,230)

(9,059) Amortization of interest rate hedge (1,039)

— Bad debt expense 602

936 Asset impairment costs 6,211

16 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 4,343

4,565 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes 18,812

(31,908) Other, net 9,641

9,681 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:





Accounts and notes receivable, net (30,373)

(59,579) Inventory (11,108)

(6,899) Prepaid and other assets (7,894)

(19,082) Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted (8,768)

(1,321) Other Assets (25,456)

(1,882) Deferred commissions 330

(178) Deferred revenue 1,585

497 Accounts payable 16,231

20,209 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,171)

(45,950) Income tax receivable (320)

19,640 Cash provided by operating activities 114,583

75,389 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (320,071)

(148,763) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (44,868)

(394,388) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions 143,622

56,083 Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets 217

2,183 Cash used in investing activities (221,100)

(484,885) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of long-term debt (13,961)

(9,682) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 230,000

105,000 Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (120,000)

— Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (1,889)

(1,156) Stock option exercises 1,758

— Other, net (64)

152 Cash provided by financing activities 95,128

94,314 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,087

(4,454) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted (9,302)

(319,636) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 227,110

523,414 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 32,871

38,586 Restricted cash, beginning of period 792

792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 260,773

562,792 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 212,123

197,853 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 38,691

44,511 Restricted cash, end of period 657

792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 251,471

$ 243,156

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Guidance

Driven Brands includes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS in the Company's Fiscal Year 2023 Guidance. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted net income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. ("Adjusted Net Income") and Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders ("Adjusted Earnings Per Share") are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023, compared to the three and six months ended June 25, 2022.

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)











Three months ended

Six months ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 37,749

$ (57,044)

$ 67,498

$ (22,616) Acquisition related costs(a) 3,750

3,338

5,597

7,656 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 2,803

1,719

4,627

2,585 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) 4,638

4,217

9,003

8,310 Equity-based compensation expense(d) 4,485

4,233

7,049

6,851 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(e) (1,302)

13,937

(2,977)

14,908 Trade name impairment(f) —

125,450

—

125,450 Asset sale leaseback loss (gain), impairment and closed store expenses(g) (7,680)

(5,938)

(5,836)

(6,062) Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(h) 8,276

5,930

14,312

11,072 Provision for uncertain tax positions(i) —

—

—

76 Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments 52,719

95,842

99,273

148,230 Tax impact of adjustments(j) (3,577)

(36,184)

(7,790)

(40,796) Adjusted net income 49,142

59,658

91,483

107,434 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest —

—

—

(15) Adjusted Net Income attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. $ 49,142

$ 59,658

$ 91,483

$ 107,419















Adjusted Earnings Per Share













Basic1 $ 0.30

$ 0.36

$ 0.55

$ 0.65 Diluted1 $ 0.29

$ 0.35

$ 0.54

$ 0.63















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 162,911

162,781

162,848

162,772 Diluted 166,888

166,659

166,882

166,692



(1) Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $2 million for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023, respectively, and Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $2 million for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended July 1, 2023, compared to the three and six months ended June 25, 2022.

Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

















Three months ended

Six months ended (in thousands) July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 Net income (loss) $ 37,749

$ (57,044)

$ 67,498

$ (22,616) Income tax expense (benefit) 20,275

(18,848)

31,246

(5,880) Interest expense, net 40,871

26,270

79,012

51,623 Depreciation and amortization 45,419

38,087

83,617

71,110 EBITDA 144,314

(11,535)

261,373

94,237 Acquisition related costs(a) 3,750

3,338

5,597

7,656 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 2,803

1,719

4,627

2,585 Straight-line rent adjustment(c) 4,638

4,217

9,003

8,310 Equity-based compensation expense(d) 4,485

4,233

7,049

6,851 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net(e) (1,302)

13,937

(2,977)

14,908 Trade name impairment(f) —

125,450

—

125,450 Asset impairment and closed store expenses(g) (7,680)

(5,938)

(5,836)

(6,062) Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,008

$ 135,421

$ 278,836

$ 253,935

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes

(a) Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized.



(b) Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives as well as non-recurring payroll-related costs.



(c) Consists of the non-cash portion of rent expense, which reflects the extent to which our straight-line rent expense recognized under U.S. GAAP exceeds or is less than our cash rent payments.



(d) Represents non-cash equity-based compensation expense.



(e) Represents foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans, which are partially offset by unrealized gains and losses on remeasurement of cross currency swaps and forward contracts.



(f) Relates to an impairment of certain Car Wash trade names as the Company elected to discontinue their use.



(g) Relates to (gains) losses, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed locations, and lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates.



(h) Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the unaudited consolidated statements of operations.



(i) Represents uncertain tax positions recorded for tax positions, inclusive of interest and penalties.



(j) Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)



Three months ended

Six months ended (in thousands) July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022

July 1, 2023

June 25, 2022 Segment Adjusted EBITDA:













Maintenance $ 85,753

$ 64,076

$ 158,739

$ 116,561 Car Wash 43,263

53,677

87,572

109,397 Paint, Collision & Glass 41,249

32,916

76,961

61,928 Platform Services 22,537

20,541

39,567

34,706 Corporate and other (40,417)

(35,205)

(81,601)

(67,485) Store opening costs (1,377)

(666)

(2,402)

(1,172) Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,008

$ 135,339

$ 278,836

$ 253,935

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended July 1, 2023 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 278,951

$ —

$ 806,420

$ 117,548

$ 1,202,919 Company-operated stores

205,673

101,615

86,110

1,180

394,578 Independently operated Stores

—

61,533

—

—

61,533 Total System-wide Sales

$ 484,624

$ 163,148

$ 892,530

$ 118,728

$ 1,659,030





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,084

—

1,657

207

2,948 Company-operated stores

610

415

248

1

1,274 Independently operated Stores

—

716

—

—

716 Total Store Count

1,694

1,131

1,905

208

4,938

























Three months ended June 25, 2022 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Sales



















Franchise stores

$ 230,505

$ —

$ 672,616

$ 129,928

$ 1,033,049 Company-operated stores

168,648

101,796

52,049

1,392

323,885 Independently operated Stores

—

54,942

—

—

54,942 Total System-wide Sales

$ 399,153

$ 156,738

$ 724,665

$ 131,320

$ 1,411,876





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,001

—

1,611

201

2,813 Company-operated stores

558

356

160

1

1,075 Independently operated Stores

—

718

—

—

718 Total Store Count

1,559

1,074

1,771

202

4,606

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED)





Six months ended July 1, 2023 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Store sales



















Franchise stores

$ 525,634

$ —

$ 1,544,983

$ 206,651

$ 2,277,268 Company-operated stores

400,933

204,061

163,589

2,061

770,644 Independently operated Stores

—

114,065

—

—

114,065 Total System-wide Sales

$ 926,567

$ 318,126

$ 1,708,572

$ 208,712

$ 3,161,977





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,084

—

1,657

207

2,948 Company-operated stores

610

415

248

1

1,274 Independently operated Stores

—

716

—

—

716 Total Store Count

1,694

1,131

1,905

208

4,938

























Six months ended June 25, 2022 (in thousands)

Maintenance

Car Wash

Paint, Collision & Glass

Platform Services

Total System-wide Store sales



















Franchise stores

$ 430,789

$ —

$ 1,291,585

$ 219,570

$ 1,941,944 Company-operated stores

325,476

196,291

91,965

$ 2,544

616,276 Independently operated Stores

—

118,031

—

—

118,031 Total System-wide Sales

$ 756,265

$ 314,322

$ 1,383,550

$ 222,114

$ 2,676,251





















Store Count (in whole numbers)



















Franchise stores

1,001

—

1,611

201

2,813 Company-operated stores

558

356

160

1

1,075 Independently operated Stores

—

718

—

—

718 Total Store Count

1,559

1,074

1,771

202

4,606

