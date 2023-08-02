CENTENE RANKS NO. 60 ON FORTUNE'S 2023 GLOBAL 500 LIST

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it has been named to Fortune's "Global 500" for 2023, the annual ranking of the top 500 companies worldwide by total revenue. Centene first made the list in 2016 at No. 470, rose to No. 66 in 2022 and this year ranks No. 60.

"This recognition is a reflection of the hard work and impact that our employees have each day as we work to provide access to high-quality care for our more than 28 million members," said Centene President Ken Fasola. "Our unique local approach, use of innovative solutions and strong and sustainable partnerships enable us to improve health and health care for vulnerable populations in communities far and wide."

Most recently, Centene was named as one of Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023, a Top 50 Company For Diversity by DiversityInc, a 2023 Most Admired Company by Fortune for the fifth consecutive year, one of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, and was listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year.

For a full list of Centene's corporate awards and recognitions, visit https://www.centene.com/who-we-are/accreditations-awards.html.

