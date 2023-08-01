YOTEL TAKES FLIGHT WITH NEW JETBLUE PARTNERSHIP

YOTEL and JetBlue are teaming up to launch a new partnership that brings rewards and points accrual benefits to TrueBlue and Mosaic loyalty members

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- YOTEL – the global hospitality brand known for affordable luxury without compromising comfort – announces a new partnership with JetBlue to take travel and loyalty to new heights.

YOTEL and JetBlue partnership takes off for TrueBlue members (PRNewswire)

Beginning August 1, 2023, the partnership will benefit all members of JetBlue's newly relaunched TrueBlue® loyalty program. TrueBlue members of all levels can now earn TrueBlue points on stays at YOTEL locations around the world, will be eligible for exclusive discounted room rates, and receive a complimentary amenity on arrival. TrueBlue Mosaic® members will benefit even more with complimentary room upgrades and late check-out1.

From take-off to check-in, guests will notice the intrinsic link between YOTEL and JetBlue, with both brands disrupting the status quo while continuing to showcase dedication to customer service, innovation, and comfort. JetBlue is YOTEL's first-ever U.S. airline collaboration and will serve as YOTEL's most elevated partnership yet.

"YOTEL's guest experience was founded on the principles of airline travel, from our self check-in kiosks to our clever, space-saving rooms and PADs, with adjustable beds," said Hubert Viriot, CEO, YOTEL. "We're proud to continue to enhance our customer experience by joining forces with JetBlue. Based on shared values to challenge the status quo, the innovative partnership will provide an even deeper level of benefits for the modern, non-stop traveler in current and future markets."

"JetBlue is proud to partner with YOTEL, a company that also values maximum comfort at a lower price, to give our TrueBlue members an elevated experience when traveling to our top domestic and international destinations," said Christopher Buckner, Vice President of Loyalty and Partnerships, JetBlue. "Through this partnership, we're excited to offer TrueBlue members even more ways to earn points and rewards both on the ground and in the sky."

YOTEL.com today launches a dedicated booking page for JetBlue customers to find their travel inspiration and book their stays with points & receive perks. Alternatively, customers in the U.S. can further elevate their travel experience through JetBlue's homegrown travel booking website Paisly.com. Customers who book their YOTEL stay through Paisly not only have access to a 24/7 dedicated phone line to Paisly's helpful humans, but they can also earn TrueBlue points on their stay, with all qualifying spend on Paisly counting toward perks and Mosaic status. Plus, TrueBlue members and Mosaics who booked their YOTEL stay through Paisly will receive an exclusive hotel perk upon arrival.

In addition to earning points and exclusive room rates, TrueBlue members will be able to enjoy JetBlue's bespoke pre/post-flight cocktail called the Mint Condition™, made with Bombay Sapphire Gin or Tito's Handmade Vodka, ginger, lime, cucumber, and mint; available at select YOTEL bars.

As part of the collaboration, YOTEL and JetBlue will reward customers with "surprise and delight" promotions on flights between NYC, Boston and London throughout launch week.

To earn points with JetBlue and book a stay at YOTEL, please visit: www.yotel.com/jetblue.

To learn more about the TrueBlue program, please visit: jetblue.com/TrueBlue.

ABOUT JETBLUE

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue, known for its low fares and great service, carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, Caribbean, Canada, the United Kingdom and France. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About JetBlue Travel Products

JetBlue Travel Products is a wholly owned subsidiary of JetBlue Airways Corporation, which consists of the JetBlue Vacations brand (offering flight + hotel and flight + cruise packages) and other non-air travel products including Paisly, JetBlue's homegrown travel website that gives travelers access to exclusive savings and points on cars, stays and activities. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a fully dedicated team of more than 300 crewmembers, JetBlue Travel Products builds on the JetBlue brand and brings to market innovative, quality products for customers, while infusing humanity into every step of the travel experience. For more information, visit jetbluevacations.com or paisly.com.

ABOUT YOTEL

YOTEL challenges the status quo by appealing to those who find traditional hotels uninspiring, looking for a different experience not just a great sleep. It delivers an authentic experience through awesome people, smart design and the creative use of technology. Inspired by the luxury of first-class travel and uncompromisingly designed around guests, YOTEL offers extraordinary value and a sense of community in sought after locations.

The global hospitality brand is based in London with regional offices in the US and Asia, and has a portfolio of three brands: YOTEL, YOTELPAD and YOTELAIR. The company operates fourteen city centre hotels in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Miami, Singapore, Edinburgh, London (2), Amsterdam, Porto, Glasgow, Manchester and Park City, and six airport hotels in London Gatwick, Amsterdam Schiphol, Paris, Charles de Gaulle, Istanbul Airport (2), and Singapore Changi.

YOTEL's major shareholders include a controlled affiliate of Starwood Capital Group, the Talal Jassim Al-Bahar Group, United Investment Portugal and Kuwait Real Estate Company (AQARAT).

YOTEL was originally created by YO! founder Simon Woodroffe OBE who took inspiration from the experience of first class travel and translated that ethos, language and design into small but beautifully designed rooms. www.yo.co.uk.

Visit www.yotel.com for more information.

1. Complimentary room upgrades and late check-out are subject to YOTEL availability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165049/YOTEL_Premium_Room.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2165048/JetBlue_Aircraft.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1861362/Yotel_Logo.jpg

YOTEL and JetBlue partnership takes off for TrueBlue members (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/YOTEL) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YOTEL